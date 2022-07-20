U.S. markets closed

Soft Drinks Market, segmentation by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices, and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soft Drinks Market size is expected to grow by USD 455.17 billion at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The product innovations are notably driving the soft drink market share growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soft Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Danone SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants.

The product innovations, and strengthening distribution networks and collaborations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing obesity rates and related issues will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Sample Report.

Soft Drinks Market Segmentation by

  • Product

  • Geography

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The major soft drink markets in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The limited supply of high-quality drinking water will support the expansion of the soft drink industry in APAC during the forecast period.

The segment of carbonated soft drinks will significantly increase its market share. By producing goods that don't include sugar and have fewer calories, like diet or low-calorie soft drinks, players have been trying to lessen the bad reputation of carbonated soft drinks. In the upcoming years, this will fuel market growth in this particular segment. Request Sample Report.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our soft drinks market report covers the following areas:

  • Soft Drinks Market size

  • Soft Drinks Market trends

  • Soft Drinks Market industry analysis

This study identifies strengthening distribution networks and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the soft drinks market growth during the next few years.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Soft Drinks Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Soft Drinks Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Danone SA

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • Monster Beverage Corp.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Refresco Group BV

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Sample Report.

Soft Drinks Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist soft drinks market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the soft drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the soft drinks market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft drinks market vendors

Related Reports:
Tonic Water Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soft Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.67%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 455.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Danone SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Carbonated soft drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Juices and juice concentrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bottled water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • RTD tea and coffee - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Danone SA

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • Monster Beverage Corp.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Refresco Group BV

  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • The Coca-Cola Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-drinks-market-segmentation-by-product-carbonated-soft-drinks-juices-and-juice-concentrates-bottled-water-rtd-tea-and-coffee-and-others-and-geography-north-america-europe-apac-south-america-and-mea---technavio-301588305.html

SOURCE Technavio

