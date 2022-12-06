Soft drinks market size to grow by USD 622.47 billion: Market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft drinks market size is forecasted to grow by USD 622.47 billion at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027

The Soft drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Buy the Soft drinks market report and grow your profit margins with us! Buy the report.

Soft drinks market: Vendor analysis

The global soft drinks market is fragmented by the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. However, there is intense competition among vendors based on price and quality, which is a significant risk factor for vendors. Technological changes, particularly in packaging and transportation, are other major risk factors. Hence, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.

Key offerings of major vendors

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.: The company offers a wide variety of fruit based soft drinks.

Danone SA: The company offers pure mineral water in natural form.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.: The company offers a variety of fresh and healthy soft drinks.

Keurig Dr Pepper: The company offers ready to drink, natural soft drinks

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide variety of soft drinks and dairy products.

Story continues

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a sample report.

Soft drinks market: Segmentation analysis

By product

By distribution channel

By geography

For insights on various market segments, get a sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global Soft drinks market?

What will be the size of the global Soft drinks market in 2027?

What factors affect competition in the global Soft drinks market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global Soft drinks market?

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Fruit-flavored soft drinks market by application and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers fruit-flavored soft drinks market segmentation by application (fruit-flavored carbonated soft drinks and fruit flavored non-carbonated soft drink) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Caffeine-based drinks market by application and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers caffeine-based drinks market segmentation by product (carbonated drinks, energy drinks, RTD coffee, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Soft drinks market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 622.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone SA, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Energy Co., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., POSTOBON S.A, Purity Soft Drinks Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Refresco Group BV, Starbucks Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global soft drinks market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Carbonated soft drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Juices and juice concentrates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Bottled water - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 RTD tea and coffee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

12.4 Danone SA

12.5 Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

12.6 Dongpeng Beverage Group Co. Ltd.

12.7 Keurig Dr Pepper

12.8 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.9 Mondelez International Inc.

12.10 Monster Energy Co.

12.11 National Beverage Corp.

12.12 Nestle SA

12.13 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.14 Parle Agro Pvt Ltd.

12.15 PepsiCo Inc.

12.16 POSTOBON S.A

12.17 Purity Soft Drinks Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Soft Drinks Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-drinks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-622-47-billion-market-segmentation-by-product-distribution-channel-and-geography---technavio-301694644.html

SOURCE Technavio