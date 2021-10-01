U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.50
    -22.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,528.00
    -194.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,609.25
    -73.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.20
    -14.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.59
    -0.44 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.19
    +1.63 (+7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1290
    -0.1610 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,925.94
    +1,690.54 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.67
    +33.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.49
    -47.93 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Soft Drinks United States Market to 2027 - Featuring PepsiCo, Reed's and Rockstar Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Drinks (Including Bottled Carbonated and Flavored Water, Bottled Coffee & Tea, Sodas, Pop and Energy Drinks) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027, NAIC 312111" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Soft Drinks (Including Bottled Carbonated and Flavored Water, Bottled Coffee & Tea, Sodas, Pop and Energy Drinks) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027, NAIC 312111

Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.

Companies Mentioned

  • Arizona Beverage Company Ltd

  • Celsius Holdings

  • Coca-Cola Bottling Consolidated Inc

  • Coca-Cola Company (The)

  • GT's Living Foods

  • Monster Beverage Corporation

  • National Beverage Corp

  • PepsiCo Inc

  • Reed's Inc

  • Rockstar Inc

Key Findings

  • Soft Drinks (Including Bottled Carbonated and Flavored Water, Bottled Coffee & Tea, Sodas, Pop and Energy Drinks) Manufacturing Industry (U.S.) to reach $55,162,775,562 million by 2027.

  • Soft Drinks (Including Bottled Carbonated and Flavored Water, Bottled Coffee & Tea, Sodas, Pop and Energy Drinks) Manufacturing Industry, including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits to Customer

1) Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
3) Deep industry and company financials

This Report Features

1) Historical data
2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
3) Operating ratios
4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Designed to Benefit

  • Analysis and Financial Modeling

  • Investment Professionals

  • Lenders

  • M&A Advisors

  • Appraisers

  • Consultants

Key Topics Covered:

I. Introduction
A. Core Benefits to Customer:

  • Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)

  • Benchmarking of:

1. Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry
2. Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry
3. This industry's financial ratios compared to all other industries.

  • Historical revenues

  • Enterprise population

  • Multi-year employee count and sales per employee

  • Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2027

  • Profiles of the industry's leading firms, with multi-year financial histories

II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code

  • Types of business activities

III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)

  • Revenues and CAGR 2020

  • Revenue forecast to 2027 with CAGR

  • Historical revenues

  • Historical CAGR

  • Top U.S. companies, by revenues

  • Employment within the industry, 2019 and historic

IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)

  • Number of firms and establishments, 2012-2019

  • Employees, 2012-2019, with growth rates

  • Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2012-2019

  • Annual sales per employee, 2012-2019

V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2027

A. Revenues, Historical and Projected

  • Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2012-2020

  • Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2021-2027

B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year

  • Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry

C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year

  • Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries

  • Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries

D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages

  • Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange

E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies

  • Income statement averages, 2014-2019

  • All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios

  • Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues

  • Balance sheet averages, 2014-2019

  • All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios

  • Cash flow averages, 2013-2018

  • All cash flow items

VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

  • In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations

A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:

  • Approximate market capitalization

  • Employees

  • Revenues

  • Net income

  • 3-Year revenue growth rate

  • 3-Year income growth rate

  • Return on assets rate

  • Return on equity rate

  • Return on invested capital rate

B. Benchmarking of the Industry's Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry's Averages for All Metrics

  • Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry's overall average

C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)

  • Contact information, executive lists

  • Business descriptions

  • Key financial data for 6 years

  • Brands and divisions

  • Top salaries

  • Corporate culture

  • Charts comparing revenues vs. net income

VII. Appendix: Assumptions

  • U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2027

VIII. Data Description and Sources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjh7ed

Source: Plunkett Research Ltd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Alibaba: Outlook Is Weak but the Stock Is Undervalued, Says J.P. Morgan

    One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • Stocks, Futures Begin New Quarter on Risk-Off Note: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The first day of the final quarter of 2021 failed to bring cheer to investors who balked at the growing wall of worry from Federal Reserve tapering to stagflation and setbacks for U.S. President Joe Biden’s big spending plans.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fro

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Could Deliver at Least 40% Gains

    Are the good times for stocks ending? Maybe so, and maybe not; the NASDAQ and the S&P are showing year-to-date gains between 14% and 17%, even after slipping from their all-time highs. The one thing that’s clear is, volatility is higher in the market. But as always in the market, increased risk for some can equal increased opportunities for others. Raymond James stock analysts have been busy picking out the stocks they see as winners, able to swim in the stream of increasingly difficult economic