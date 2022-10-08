Soft Magnetic Material Market to record USD 10.56 Bn growth; APAC to have the largest market share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Magnetic Material Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 10.56 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2021 and 2026. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. The steady rise in iron ore production and exports in Australia is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report
The global soft magnetic material market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors in the market are focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price points, and attractive discount offers. Vendors follow some criticality of input to compete in the market. The major inputs are the quality used by these vendors. They also invest heavily in building their brand image and technology to enjoy customer loyalty and provide a better customer experience by using innovative technology.
The increasing demand for soft magnetic materials from the automobile industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the mining of rare-earth metals might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report identifies Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Fluxtrol Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mate Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippon Steel Corp., Rio Tinto Ltd., Samwha Electronics, SG Technologies Ltd., Sintered Specialties LLC, Sintex AS, Steward Advanced Materials LLC, TDG Holding Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
Soft Magnetic Material Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global soft magnetic material market is segmented as below:
End-user
The electronics industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increased demand for magnetic materials for computer applications. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Geography
44% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing demand for magnetic materials from the automotive manufacturing sector and electronics sector is driving the growth of the soft magnetic material market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft magnetic material market report covers the following areas:
Soft Magnetic Material Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist soft magnetic material market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the soft magnetic material market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the soft magnetic material market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft magnetic material market vendors
Soft Magnetic Material Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 10.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.09
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Fluxtrol Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hoganas AB, JFE Holdings Inc., JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mate Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippon Steel Corp., Rio Tinto Ltd., Samwha Electronics, SG Technologies Ltd., Sintered Specialties LLC, Sintex AS, Steward Advanced Materials LLC, TDG Holding Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
10.4 Fluxtrol Inc.
10.5 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH
10.6 Hengdian Group Holdings Ltd.
10.7 Hitachi Ltd.
10.8 JPMF Guangdong Co. Ltd.
10.9 Sintex AS
10.10 TDG Holding Co. Ltd.
10.11 TDK Corp.
10.12 VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
