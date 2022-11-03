U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,735.26
    -24.43 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,108.17
    -39.59 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,395.59
    -129.21 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.98
    -1.15 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -1.86 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    -15.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0059 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0227 (-1.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2380
    +0.5360 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,258.40
    -5.45 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.54
    -3.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Soft Robotics Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft Robotics Market Research Report by Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341508/?utm_source=PRN

The Global Soft Robotics Market size was estimated at USD 631.23 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 852.62 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 35.32% to reach USD 3,877.15 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Soft Robotics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Co-robots, Edible robots, Inflated robots, Soft grippers, and Wearable robots.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Automotive, Entertainment & Gaming, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Medical & Healthcare, and Survey & Exploration.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Soft Robotics market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Soft Robotics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Soft Robotics Market, including ABB Ltd., AUBO Robotics Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., Diligent Robotics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., F&P Robotics AG, FANUC Corporation, iCOBOTS Ltd., KAWADA Robotics Corporation, Kawasaki, KUKA AG, Rethink Robotics, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., RightHand Robotics Inc., Soft Gripping, Soft Robotics Inc., Techman Robot, Universal Robots A/S, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Soft Robotics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Soft Robotics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Soft Robotics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Soft Robotics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Soft Robotics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Soft Robotics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Soft Robotics Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341508/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-robotics-market-research-report-by-type-application-region---global-forecast-to-2027---cumulative-impact-of-covid-19-301667925.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Petrobras Set for Political Uproar as Board Approves $8.5 Billion Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras announced another blockbuster dividend payment, rewarding shareholders at a moment of growing concern that the bonanza may come to a halt following Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s return to power.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance was affected by revenue decline across all segments.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fidelity National (FIS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.57% and 0.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.

  • Geron (GERN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Geron (GERN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.11% and 156.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?