U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,382.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,335.00
    -35.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.90
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.16
    +2.04 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9360
    +0.4680 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,027.11
    -263.02 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.14
    +10.10 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,227.22
    +399.79 (+1.49%)
     

Soft Skills Training Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from North America|Corporate Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft skills training market is expected to grow by USD 14.9 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for soft skills training in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The rising demand for soft skills and their contribution to organizations in driving the productivity of employees will facilitate the soft skills training market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soft Skills Training Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Soft Skills Training Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report

Soft Skills Training Market: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the soft skills training market is the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. Soft skills training is one of the key expenses of any organization, especially for companies that have a footprint in many countries. A large extent of a company's overall productivity depends on how well new employees are trained in soft skills. Therefore, organizations are increasingly adopting innovative and cost-effective ways of providing soft skill training to their employees. The transition of organizations from conventional training to e-learning helps employees in saving their working hours while providing them with the convenience of maintaining, updating, and storing information more effectively. Shifting to online platforms for training employees has not only enabled employees to boost their productivity by providing flexibility and convenience but also enabled trainers to effectively engage with learners during training programs. Therefore, using affordable solutions or technologies, which are less expensive than traditional methods, is expected to drive the growth of the global soft skills training market during the forecast period.

Soft Skills Training Market: Gamification of content to be a major trend

The gamification of content is a major trend supporting the soft skills training market share growth. Game culture has become an integral part of training in a business scenario. Soft skills training is a type of training in which trainees are trained in various aspects such as communication, critical thinking, and others. The soft skills training industry is expected to grow at a steady rate, with corporates showing immense interest in the area of gamification of training. The gamification industry has found significant traction in the business scenario as a useful training and motivational tool. Gamification takes the essence of gaming and applies it to real-time processes in organizations. This will help organizations train their employees and increase their efficiency. Gamification drives higher business performance among employees and helps them build leadership skills.

To know about more drivers & trends along with the challenges - Request a Free Sample

Soft Skills Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the soft skills training market by End-user (corporate and academic) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The soft skills training market share growth by the corporate segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global soft skills training market in the corporate segment has the highest penetration and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. With the increase in the number of corporate companies, many senior managers and HR managers are focusing on managing people and developing soft skills in employees to improve the operational efficiencies of an organization. As most organizations lack the awareness of the specific type of training required to bridge the skill gap, vendors that define soft skills and incorporate them into leadership, industry-specific, management, and compliance skills training have a stronger place in the market than stand-alone training providers.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Download a Free sample report

Related Reports:

  • The professional online courses market in India is expected to increase by USD 2.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.78%. Download a free sample now!

  • The personal development market share should rise by USD 557.89 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.75%. Download a free sample now!

Soft Skills Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 14.9 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.15

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., edX Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Academic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

  • Coursera Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • edX Inc.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

  • Udemy Inc.

  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-skills-training-market---44-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-americacorporate-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation17000-technavio-reports-301505650.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) continue to soar 9.6% in morning trading Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) reported purchasing an additional 18.1 million shares last week, spending almost $1 billion on the stock. Buffett owns more than 10% of Occidental's stock, and with no end in sight to higher oil and gas prices amid rampant inflation, the energy sector has been on fire. Energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in 2022, with exploration and production (E&P) plays like Occidental Petroleum far outperforming integrated oil and gas plays such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • Fed will raise rates more aggressively if needed, Powell says

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched. In remarks that sent financial markets scrambling to recalibrate for a higher probability of the Fed lifting interest rates by a half-percentage point at one or more of its remaining meetings this year, Powell signaled an urgency to the central bank's inflation challenge that was less visible than just a week ago, when the Fed delivered its first rate hike in three years. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]