Soft skills training market to grow by 32.26% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will drive Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027

Soft skills training market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Delivery mode, end-user, and region

To understand more about the soft skills training market, request a sample report

The soft skills training market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the soft skills training market was valued at USD 11.86 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 5.62 billion. The soft skills training market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 34.62%, according to Technavio.

Soft skills training market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Soft skills training market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as an increase in service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Articulate Global Inc. – The company offers soft skills training such as Rise 360.

  • Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - The company offers soft skills training such as instructor-led training

  • Coursera Inc. – The company offers soft skills training such as communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving

Soft skills training market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules

  • Rising benefits of soft skills training

  • Expanding SMB sector

Key challenges:

  • Limited demand from developing economies

  • Lack of effective metrics

  • Poor completion rates of soft skill learning courses

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this soft skills training market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soft skills training market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the soft skills training market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the soft skills training market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors

Related reports:

  • The English language training (ELT) market size in China is estimated to grow by USD 70.81 billion with a CAGR of 19.75 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and product (classroom-based, online, and blended).

  • The corporate compliance training market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.36 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (online and blended) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Soft Skills Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.62%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 119.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

32.26

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global soft skills training market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Delivery Mode Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 12.4 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

  • 12.5 Coursera Inc.

  • 12.6 Crucial Learning

  • 12.7 D2L Corp.

  • 12.8 edX LLC

  • 12.9 Global Training Solutions Inc.

  • 12.10 Health and Safety Institute Inc.

  • 12.11 MPS Ltd.

  • 12.12 NIIT Ltd

  • 12.13 Pearson Plc

  • 12.14 SGS SA

  • 12.15 Skillsoft Corp.

  • 12.16 Udacity Inc.

  • 12.17 Udemy Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027
Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soft-skills-training-market-to-grow-by-32-26-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-emergence-of-cost-effective-e-learning-training-modules-will-drive-growth---technavio-301694521.html

SOURCE Technavio

