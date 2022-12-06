Soft skills training market to grow by 32.26% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027

Soft skills training market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Delivery mode, end-user, and region

The soft skills training market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the soft skills training market was valued at USD 11.86 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 5.62 billion. The soft skills training market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 34.62%, according to Technavio.

Soft skills training market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Soft skills training market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as an increase in service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Story continues

Articulate Global Inc. – The company offers soft skills training such as Rise 360.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - The company offers soft skills training such as instructor-led training

Coursera Inc. – The company offers soft skills training such as communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving

Soft skills training market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules

Rising benefits of soft skills training

Expanding SMB sector

Key challenges:

Limited demand from developing economies

Lack of effective metrics

Poor completion rates of soft skill learning courses

What are the key data covered in this soft skills training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soft skills training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the soft skills training market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the soft skills training market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors

Soft Skills Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 32.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

