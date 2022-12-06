Soft skills training market to grow by 32.26% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will drive Growth - Technavio
Soft skills training market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Delivery mode, end-user, and region
The soft skills training market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
In 2017, the soft skills training market was valued at USD 11.86 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 5.62 billion. The soft skills training market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 34.62%, according to Technavio.
Soft skills training market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Soft skills training market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as an increase in service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Articulate Global Inc. – The company offers soft skills training such as Rise 360.
Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - The company offers soft skills training such as instructor-led training
Coursera Inc. – The company offers soft skills training such as communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving
Soft skills training market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules
Rising benefits of soft skills training
Expanding SMB sector
Key challenges:
Limited demand from developing economies
Lack of effective metrics
Poor completion rates of soft skill learning courses
What are the key data covered in this soft skills training market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the soft skills training market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the soft skills training market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the soft skills training market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors
Soft Skills Training Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
164
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.62%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 119.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
32.26
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
