Soft skills training market size to grow by USD 119.22 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth opportunities led by Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soft skills training market will witness an incremental growth of USD 119.22 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.62% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. International vendors are expanding their footprint in the market, while regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features such as quality, technology, and pricing. Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027

Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The soft skills training market is segmented as below:

End-user

Corporate end-users will exhibit significant demand for soft skill training during the forecast period. The increase in the number of corporate companies has created the need for the development of soft skills among most organizations. In addition, the growing need for training new employees as well as existing employees at the mid-level and senior management levels is fueling the growth of the segment.

Delivery Mode

The offline delivery mode accounted for significant market growth in 2022. In the offline learning mode, the training is more learner-centric. In addition, the presence of an expert to answer questions instantly and validate learner understanding of the subject is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to many global leaders in digital technology. In addition, increasing job opportunities in industries such as IT, banking, and healthcare is driving the growth of the soft skills training market in North America.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027

Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist soft skills training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soft skills training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soft skills training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors

Soft Skills Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 32.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027

