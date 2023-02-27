Soft skills training market size to grow by USD 119.22 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth opportunities led by Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc. among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soft skills training market will witness an incremental growth of USD 119.22 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.62% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. International vendors are expanding their footprint in the market, while regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features such as quality, technology, and pricing. Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc are among some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:
Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The soft skills training market is segmented as below:
End-user
Corporate end-users will exhibit significant demand for soft skill training during the forecast period. The increase in the number of corporate companies has created the need for the development of soft skills among most organizations. In addition, the growing need for training new employees as well as existing employees at the mid-level and senior management levels is fueling the growth of the segment.
Delivery Mode
The offline delivery mode accounted for significant market growth in 2022. In the offline learning mode, the training is more learner-centric. In addition, the presence of an expert to answer questions instantly and validate learner understanding of the subject is driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to many global leaders in digital technology. In addition, increasing job opportunities in industries such as IT, banking, and healthcare is driving the growth of the soft skills training market in North America.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027
Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist soft skills training market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the soft skills training market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the soft skills training market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft skills training market vendors
Soft Skills Training Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
164
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.62%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 119.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
32.26
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Articulate Global Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CoreAxis, Coursera Inc., Crucial Learning, D2L Corp., edX LLC, Global Training Solutions Inc., GoSkills Ltd., Health and Safety Institute Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd, SGS SA, Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and Pearson Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global soft skills training market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 By Delivery Mode Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Articulate Global Inc.
12.4 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.
12.5 Coursera Inc.
12.6 Crucial Learning
12.7 D2L Corp.
12.8 edX LLC
12.9 Global Training Solutions Inc.
12.10 Health and Safety Institute Inc.
12.11 MPS Ltd.
12.12 NIIT Ltd
12.13 Pearson Plc
12.14 SGS SA
12.15 Skillsoft Corp.
12.16 Udacity Inc.
12.17 Udemy Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
