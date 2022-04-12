U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Soft Tissue Repair Market by Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Global Soft Tissue Repair Market

Dublin, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soft Tissue Repair Market by Product (Mesh/Tissue Patch, Allograft, Xenograft, Suture Anchor, Interference Screws, Laparoscopic Instruments), Application (Hernia, Dural, Orthopedic, Skin, Dental, Vaginal, Breast Augmentation), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst expects the soft tissue repair market is projected to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 13.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by Increasing aging population and obesity rate, growing incidence of sports injuries, strong focus on R&D leading to the launch of technologically advanced products, and increasing volume of surgeries and growing prevalence of severe trauma injuries. This, in turn, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and high price of soft tissue repair products and the rising cost of surgical procedures are the key factors restraining the growth of the market. In this report, the soft tissue repair market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. In this report, the soft tissue repair market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region.

Tissue Patched/Mashes accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by Product type

Based on product, soft tissue repair market is segmented into tissue patch/mash and laparoscopic instrument injectors. In 2021, Tissue Patch/Mesh accounted for the larger share of 91.9% of the soft tissue repair market. This product segment is projected to reach USD 15,892.3 million by 2027 from 12,547.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of synthetic Mesh across different types of orthopedic surgeries as they reduce surgical time.

Hernia Repair accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by Application

Based on application type, the soft tissue repair market is segmented into Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Skin Repair, Orthopedic repair, Dental repair, Breast Reconstruction Repair, and other applications. In 2021, the hernia repair is estimated to account for the largest share of 26.5% of the soft tissue repair market, by application. The increasing incidence of hernia cases, sports injuries and the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity (leading to orthopedic problems), are some of the major factors responsible for the growth in the number of soft tissue repair surgeries performed globally.

Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by End-user

Based on end-users, the soft tissue repair market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end-users (ambulatory surgery centers, emergency care centers, burn care centers, and research institutes). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of 93.3% of the soft tissue repair market in 2021. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries taking place across the globe due to the rising geriatric population and the incidence of various diseases. Moreover, the increasing need to control blood loss and achieve efficient hemostasis and wound closure in trauma cases, injuries, or surgical procedures is leading to the increasing adoption of soft tissue repair products by surgeons.

North America segment accounted for the largest share in the soft tissue repair market by Region

On the basis of region, the soft tissue repair market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 43.5% of the soft tissue repair market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of an advanced healthcare system in the region, high and growing number of surgical procedures, higher adoption of advanced products, and the presence of several leading market players in the US.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Soft Tissue Repair System Market Overview
4.2 Regional Mix: Soft Tissue Repair Market
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Product and Country (2021)
4.4 Soft Tissue Repair Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.5 Soft Tissue Repair Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Aging Population and Obesity Rate
5.2.1.2 Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries
5.2.1.3 Strong Focus on R&D
5.2.1.4 Increasing Volume of Surgeries and Growing Prevalence of Severe Trauma Injuries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
5.2.2.2 High Product and Procedure Costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Soft Tissue Repair Products in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Combination Materials for Enhancing Product Efficacy
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
5.2.4.2 Need for Skilled Personnel
5.3 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on Economic Scenario in Soft Tissue Repair Market
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.7.1 Patent Publication Trends for Soft Tissue Repair Market
5.7.2 Top Applicants (Companies) of Soft Tissue Repair Patents
5.7.3 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) for Patents in the Soft Tissue Repair Market
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.11 Regulatory Landscape
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Threat from New Entrants
5.12.2 Competitive Rivalry
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.5 Threat from Substitutes
5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.13.2 Buying Criteria

6 Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tissue Patches/Meshes
6.2.1 Synthetic Meshes
6.2.1.1 Growing Popularity is Attributed to the Availability of Raw Materials, Lack of Infectious Disease Transmission, Cost-Effectiveness
6.2.2 Biological Meshes
6.2.2.1 Allografts
6.2.2.1.1 Biocompatibility and Superior Aesthetic Results Drive the Use of Allografts
6.2.2.2 Xenografts
6.2.2.2.1 Xenografts are More Viable Than Allografts due to Availability and Size Ranges
6.2.3 Fixation Products
6.2.3.1 Suture Anchors
6.2.3.1.1 Growing Injury Incidence and Need for Surgery Drive Demand for Suture Anchors
6.2.3.2 Interference Screws
6.2.3.2.1 Availability of Advanced Biodegradable Screws and Development of Biocomposites Drives the Market Growth
6.2.3.3 Other Fixation Products
6.3 Laparoscopic Instruments
6.3.1 Quick Recovery, Low Pain & Infection Rates Drive Demand for Laparoscopic Surgery and Associated Instruments

7 Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hernia Repair
7.2.1 Hernia Repair Accounts for the Largest Share of the Soft Tissue Repair Market
7.3 Skin Repair
7.3.1 Increasing Cases of Chronic Wounds, Diabetic Ulcers, and Burns Contribute to Growth of Skin Repair Market
7.4 Orthopedic Repair
7.4.1 Increasing Number of Sports Injuries Drives Orthopedic Repair Market
7.5 Dental Repair
7.5.1 Rising Demand for Preventive and Cosmetic Dental Procedures Drives the Dental Repair Market
7.6 Breast Reconstruction
7.6.1 Rising Breast Cancer Prevalence Supports Market Growth
7.7 Dural Repair
7.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurovascular Disorders and Awareness Drives the Dural Soft Tissue Repair Market
7.8 Vaginal Sling Procedures
7.8.1 Demand for Vaginal Sling Procedures Bolstered by Growing Cases of Stress-Induced Urinary Incontinence (Sui) in Women
7.9 Other Applications

8 Soft Tissue Repair Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End-users of Soft Tissue Repair Products
8.3 Clinics
8.3.1 Quicker Consultation Services and Minimal Patient Stays are Advantages Offered by Clinics Over Hospitals
8.4 Other End-users

9 Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Pervasive Players
10.5.3 Emerging Leaders
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for SMEs & Start-Ups
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Dynamic Companies
10.6.3 Starting Blocks
10.6.4 Responsive Companies
10.7 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7.1 Overall Company Footprint
10.8 Competitive Scenario
10.8.1 Deals
10.8.2 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Arthrex Inc.
11.1.2 Smith & Nephew plc
11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson
11.1.4 Becton, Dickinson & Company
11.1.5 Stryker Corporation
11.1.6 Medtronic plc.
11.1.7 Zimmer Biomet
11.1.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
11.1.9 Cryolife Inc.
11.1.10 Organogenesis Inc.
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Lifenet Health Inc.
11.2.2 Baxter International, Inc.
11.2.3 Tissue Regenix Group plc
11.2.4 Conmed Corporation
11.2.5 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.6 RTI Surgical
11.2.7 Samyang Holdings Corporation
11.2.8 Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.
11.2.9 Acera Surgical Inc.
11.2.10 Orthocell Ltd.
11.2.11 Acell Inc.
11.2.12 Biocer Entwicklungs-GmbH
11.2.13 Isto Biologics
11.2.14 Betatech Medical
11.2.15 MiMedx

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpvpuc

