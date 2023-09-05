SoftBank’s Arm Seeks to Raise Up to $4.87 Billion in Anticipated IPO

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Holdings Ltd. is planning to raise as much as $4.87 billion in a significantly smaller initial public offering than the phone-chip designer had previously targeted.

Arm will offer 95.5 million American depositary shares for $47 to $51 each, the company said in a filing Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The deal will value Arm at as much as about $54.5 billion at the top end, according to Bloomberg News calculations.

While Arm had previously aimed to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, that target was lowered at least in part because SoftBank decided to buy the 25% stake held by its Vision Fund and then hold onto a larger portion of the shares in the company. After the IPO, SoftBank will still control about 90% of Arm’s shares, it said in the filing.

Still, even at the bottom of the share-sale range, the IPO would still be the world’s biggest this year, surpassing the $4.37 billion listing by Johnson & Johnson consumer health spinoff Kenvue Inc. Arm’s listing could also break ground for IPOs by dozens of tech startups and other companies whose plans to go public in the US have been stuck in the mud during the deepest, longest listing trough since the financial crisis in 2009.

The company — which is a key part of the chip supply chain, designing semiconductors found in most of the world’s smartphones — earlier had sought to be valued at $60 billion to $70 billion in the IPO. SoftBank’s Vision Fund transaction valued Arm at more than $64 billion, based on Arm’s filings.

Arm could still raise more or less money depending on investor demand on its roadshow.

Ten of Arm’s customers — including Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc, TSMC Partners Ltd., Synopsys Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. — have agreed to be cornerstone investors in the offering, expressing interest in buying as much as $735 million of the shares.

Online grocery-delivery firm Instacart Inc., marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo, Vietnam-based internet startup VNG Ltd. and footwear maker Birkenstock are among those that have either already filed for or are pursuing IPOs.

Arm’s offering is being led by Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc., with 24 other underwriters below that top tier. Arm plans to change its name to “Arm Holdings Plc” before it begins trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ARM.

