U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.25
    +17.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,562.00
    +128.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,920.00
    +29.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.50
    +12.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.69
    +0.43 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.10
    -22.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.01
    -0.60 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4850
    +0.7840 (+0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,939.85
    +241.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.50
    -10.88 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.43
    +47.98 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

SoftBank-Backed Oyo to Reduce Planned IPO Amid Tech Headwinds

Saritha Rai
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels is reducing the shares it aims to sell via a stock-market debut by about two-thirds, an effort by its founder to get the sale done even after tech valuations plunged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The once-high-flying company is preparing to file a fresh initial public offering document as soon as this week, said two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. In the filing, Oyo will outline plans to sell just a third of the new shares it originally planned, eroding the amount of fresh capital it is expected to receive, one of the people said.

The plan shows how founder Ritesh Agarwal, 29, is trying to push through an IPO even at weaker terms to alleviate the financial pressures on the hotel and lodging booking company and himself. While the travel market has improved from the pandemic-era trough, Oyo — once valued around $10 billion as India’s Airbnb-equivalent — is still reporting mounting losses. Agarwal, meanwhile, took on billions of dollars of debt to boost his holding in the firm.

The situation remains fluid and Agarwal or Oyo may still fine-tune their targets. It’s the second attempt at an IPO by the SoftBank Group Corp.-backed startup, after India’s stock market regulator raised multiple red flags on its earlier try in late 2021. Since then, valuations of technology companies have declined after accelerating inflation and rising interest rates left customers with less to spend and raised concerns of a potential recession.

No shares will be offered for sale by Oyo’s current investors, the people said. SoftBank holds about half of the startup, which is formally called Oravel Stays Ltd. and also counts Airbnb Inc. among its backers.

Oyo didn’t immediately respond to emails, texts and calls seeking comment.

The company was targeting a valuation of about $9 billion and updated its IPO documents in early 2022, but SoftBank later that year reduced its estimate for Oyo to $2.7 billion. The IPO valuation will be finalized through a book-building process nearer to the listing but it’s set to be far from what the company originally envisaged.

Agarwal, his holding company RA Hospitality Holdings and SoftBank Vision Fund remain the company’s three promoters with no change from its 2021 prospectus, according to one of the people. In 2019, Agarwal increased his stake to 33% at a $10 billion valuation after taking on $2 billion of debt from Japanese lenders in his personal capacity with the backing of SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son.

That puts an urgency to Agarwal and Oyo’s SoftBank-dominated board to push through an IPO despite the punishing environment for tech IPOs and high-profile failures by Indian startups in the past 18 months, one of the people said. It would be a way to prove to the Japanese lenders that the founder and his startup are still worth billions.

When Agarwal got married this month in Delhi, Son took a rare trip from his Tokyo base to attend the celebration, accompanied by a bevy of SoftBank executives.

While Agarwal isn’t legally required to detail his personal debts in the IPO draft prospectus, he has been warned that regulators could still view that as an investor risk and indefinitely delay or reject the IPO on other technical grounds, one of the people said.

Oyo’s business has showed signs of recovery after the pandemic hammered the travel and hospitality industry. The startup has recast itself as a technology company, moving away from the asset-heavy, capital-intensive model across multiple continents which caused billions of dollars of losses, soured relationships with hotel owners and brought on court battles.

Agarwal established Oyo in 2013 after dropping out of college. He got the backing of SoftBank’s Son when he was 21 and the Japanese billionaire then took the founder under his wing, mentoring him and, later, providing personal guarantees for his multibillion dollar debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tether Is Winning Stablecoin Battle Despite Looming Risks

    Already the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap, tether’s value has increased by more than $5 billion in the past two weeks.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Huobi’s New Boss Shakes Up Crypto Firm With China Plan

    Justin Sun’s strategy for boosting the exchange’s revenue includes a novel way around Beijing’s cryptocurrency trading restrictions.

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • 'Hong Kong back in business' and will benefit from China's post-Covid growth, Standard Chartered chair Jose Vinals says

    Standard Chartered Bank, one of the three note-issuing banks in Hong Kong, will continue to expand in the city and mainland China in the coming years to cash in on the strong growth expected in the post-Covid era, chairman Jose Vinals said. Vinals, who visited the city for the first time since the pandemic, hosted the lender's board meeting last week, its first in three years in Hong Kong. "The board is delighted to be back in Hong Kong," he said in a media briefing on Thursday. "It is a very po

  • Mark Mobius still keen on investing in China after recent hiccup, but wants Beijing to relax capital controls

    China's economy and stock markets are expected to see strong growth this year because of the impetus provided by the border reopening and government policies, according to investment guru Mark Mobius. Mobius, who had earlier expressed concerns about China's capital controls, said he was positive on the country, but believed that the country would be more attractive to foreign investors if Beijing relaxes its control on capital flows. "My view on China has not changed," he told the Post in an int

  • CEOs are suspiciously optimistic: Morning Brief

    So far, the economy has withstood a banking crisis and another rate hike. But for how long?

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement f

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Carnival, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank. Carnival and BioNTech are scheduled to report earnings Monday.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • Crocs, United Airlines, and 18 Other Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    It’s a good bet that stocks with the greatest sensitivity to liquidity will be outstanding performers during the next bull market.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK Invest Scoops Up Coinbase, Block Shares for Second Straight Day

    Cathy Wood's fund bought COIN and SQ on Thursday and Friday last week after Coinbase tumbled on getting hit with a Wells Notice and Block took a hit following a short-seller's report.