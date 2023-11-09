Advertisement
SoftBank books $5.2 billion quarterly loss as investments and weak yen bite

Reuters
·1 min read
A man talks on the phone as he stand in front of an advertising poster of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group on Thursday booked 789 billion yen ($5.22 billion) loss, marking its fourth straight quarter in the red, as it wrote down the value of some investments and a weak yen lifted the cost of its dollar-denominated debt.

The results come even as the Japanese investment group managed to pull off the long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of chip designer Arm, although it did not record proceeds from that as earnings as Arm remains a subsidiary.

Its Vision Fund investment unit, meanwhile, booked an investment profit of 21.4 billion yen in the latest quarter, having made a 160 billion yen profit three months earlier.

The small profit in the Vision Fund segment was thanks Vision Fund 1 (SVF1) selling its 25% stake in Arm to the parent.

Excluding the gains from Arm, the Vision Funds collectively made a loss of 583 billion yen.

SoftBank was hit by the weakening yen due to its exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated liabilities, leading to a loss of 648 billion yen.

The net loss at group level of 789 billion yen compares with a 3.01 trillion yen profit a year earlier when it sold down a large portion of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

($1 = 151.0200 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge, Editing by David Dolan)

