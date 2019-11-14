SoftBank Considers Combining Yahoo Japan With Line Service

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is considering a plan to consolidate its Yahoo Japan internet business with the messaging service Line Corp.

Z Holdings Corp., a unit of SoftBank’s telecom arm formerly known as Yahoo Japan, confirmed that it’s in talks with Tokyo-based Line about a possible merger, but said no final decision on a deal had been made. Line separately put out a statement that it is considering such a merger along with other opportunities to increase value. Z Holdings shares surged in Tokyo, while Line’s stock was poised to climb.

SoftBank Corp., the domestic telecom arm of Masayoshi Son’s business empire, holds a 44% stake in Z Holdings, while Line is controlled by South Korea’s Naver Corp. SoftBank Corp. is considering setting up a new company with Naver, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. They may reach an agreement as early as this month, one of the people said.

SoftBank Group’s founder Masayoshi Son has relied on earnings from the telecom operations in Japan to finance his investments in technology companies overseas. But profits in the business may come under pressure from the entry of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. planned for next year. Son has pushed the company to go “beyond carrier” operations, strengthening its alliance with Yahoo Japan, acquiring online clothing retailer Zozo Inc. and launching a mobile payments service PayPay.

“We can expect synergy benefits for its payment business and e-commerce operations,” said Taketo Yamate, senior analyst at Frontier Management Inc., a Japanese M&A advisory boutique.

Z Holdings shares rose as much as 18% in Tokyo on Thursday, the biggest intraday jump since 2013. SoftBank Corp. rose as much as 2.6%, while Rakuten slumped as much as 6.4%. Line was set to gain about 14% and hasn’t traded yet as of 9:30 a.m.

“There is a possibility of synergies that go beyond what’s obvious,” said Makoto Kikuchi, chief investment officer at Myojo Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “There is considerable potential here, but neither company has a track record pulling something like this off.”

