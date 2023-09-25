SoftBank Corp to raise over $800 million via bond-type class shares - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) -SoftBank Corp will likely decide as early as Monday to raise up to 120 billion yen ($808.79 million) via Japan's first public offering of bond-type class shares, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese telecommunications arm of tech investment giant SoftBank Group first announced the issuance in May, saying the shares would be listed before the close of the 2023 financial year, which ends March 31, 2024.

SoftBank said today's report is not based on information it has disclosed.

The shares will not have voting rights nor can they be converted into common shares, so the issuance would not affect current shareholders, SoftBank said in a statement in May.

The proceeds will be used for growth investments in telecommunications, IT technologies and "next-generation social infrastructure", it said.

($1 = 148.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Anton Bridge in Tokyo; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Muralikumar Anantharaman)