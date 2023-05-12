U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

Softbank Goes Cautious On Arm's US IPO, Eyes $10B Fund Raise

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) is weighing investor appetite for an initial public offering of British chip designer Arm Ltd, which could raise $10 billion.

  • Softbank may launch the share sale in New York by September, Bloomberg cites familiar sources.

  • In April, Arm confidentially filed for a U.S. listing.

  • Bankers have pitched a valuation of $30 billion - $70 billion for Arm.

  • Arm's net sales rose 28% to 92.8 billion yen ($688 million) in the fourth fiscal quarter. It lost 6.2 billion yen after making 10.1 billion yen a year earlier.

  • Softbank's deal to sell the chipmaker to rival Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) collapsed in early 2022.

  • Price Action: SFTBY shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $18.97 on Thursday.

  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

