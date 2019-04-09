SoftBank Hires Three Execs for $5 Billion Latin America Fund

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is hiring a trio of industry veterans to oversee a $5 billion technology fund headed by Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure that focuses on Latin America, people familiar with the matter say.

André Maciel, a former managing director at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Brazil, will join the SoftBank Innovation Fund as managing partner, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Paulo Passoni, ex-managing director with Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, and SoftBank’s own Shu Nyatta will serve as investment partners focused on finding and executing deals.

Masayoshi Son’s technology conglomerate already holds stakes in many of the world’s most valuable startups, from Uber Technologies Inc. and WeWork Cos. to Didi Chuxing through its $100 billion Vision Fund. SoftBank last month launched the Latin America fund to invest across the region. It will focus on e-commerce, digital financial services, health care, mobility and insurance.

Maciel will helm the fund’s Brazil office from his base in Sao Paulo, oversee investments in the region’s other early stage funds, and be responsible for structuring transactions, the people said. He spent 17 years at JPMorgan, working on mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets with a focus on technology, and most recently led its investment banking advisory business for Brazil.

Passoni has been with Third Point for more than seven years and ran the $14 billion fund’s emerging market investments before leaving earlier this year to start a venture capital firm. Before that, the Brazilian native spent five years at the now-shuttered Eton Park Capital Management. He will be based in Miami.

Before joining SoftBank in 2015, Nyatta worked at JPMorgan and McKinsey & Co. He will split his time between Miami and Silicon Valley.

SoftBank has a history of investing in Latin America. In 2000, it created SoftBank Latin America Ventures to support the group’s companies in the region and invest in startups. In 2017, the parent plowed $100 million into Brazilian ride-hailing app 99. And last year, its Vision Fund invested $100 million in delivery startup Loggi, betting on rapid e-commerce growth.

To contact the reporters on this story: Pavel Alpeyev in Tokyo at palpeyev@bloomberg.net;Katia Porzecanski in New York at kporzecansk1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Peter Elstrom at pelstrom@bloomberg.net, Edwin Chan

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.