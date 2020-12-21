U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,708.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,181.00
    +68.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,768.25
    +55.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.80
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.75
    -1.35 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.30
    +19.40 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.26
    +1.23 (+4.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    -0.36 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3366
    -0.0165 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.4650
    +0.1980 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,901.84
    -30.83 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.84
    +15.52 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,529.18
    -21.88 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,710.46
    -52.93 (-0.20%)
     

SoftBank will reportedly file for a SPAC on Monday

Catherine Shu
·1 min read
Close-up of logo at office for Softbank in the Silicon Valley, San Carlos, California, April 10, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Close-up of logo at office for Softbank in the Silicon Valley, San Carlos, California, April 10, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

SoftBank Investment Advisers may file as early as Monday to raise between $500 million and $600 million through an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition vehicle, reports Axios.

SoftBank Investment Advisers manages the two Vision Funds and may continue leaning into SPACs, with two more reportedly in the works.

Almost everything you need to know about SPACs

The conglomerate first revealed its SPAC plans in October when SoftBank Investment Advisers chief executive officer Rajeev Misra said he was planning a SPAC while speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference. An SPAC would give the Vision Fund another way of investing in private companies, and also allow the public to invest in SoftBank’s portfolio picks.

SPACs are blank-check companies created for the purpose of merging or acquiring other companies, and have gained popularity this year as an alternative to traditional stock market debuts.

While this would be SoftBank’s first SPAC, one of its portfolio companies, real-estate platform OpenDoor, recently went public through an SPAC. Another one of its investments, Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia, is also considering going public through a SPAC backed by Richard Li and Peter Thiel, after putting its IPO plans because of the pandemic.

TechCrunch has contacted SoftBank Investment Advisers for comment.

Opendoor to go public by way of Chamath Palihapitiya SPAC

