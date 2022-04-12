U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.75
    -20.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,100.00
    -119.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,922.00
    -78.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.30
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.21
    +1.92 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.10
    +13.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.38 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3020
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4140
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,712.79
    -2,367.43 (-5.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.57
    -58.60 (-5.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,455.97
    -365.55 (-1.36%)
     

SoftBank reverses LatAm plan with new early-stage spinout, Upload Ventures

Natasha Mascarenhas and Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

SoftBank’s makeover, in the wake of COO Marcelo Claure’s resignation over a compensation dispute, is hard to miss. Last month, the firm shifted leadership and structure of one of Claure’s most notable contributions - a $100 million growth fund for founders of color - into an evergreen investment vehicle with new leadership. Today, it's making a move that Claure himself reportedly advocated for when still at the firm; but originally clashed with leadership over.

The firm announced today that it is spinning out its Latin American investment arm into a new autonomous entity, dubbed Upload Ventures, that will back early-stage companies in the region at a pace of about $100 million per year.

As mentioned, the move comes around six months after Claure reportedly pushed for the Latin American arm to be spun off and clashed with SoftBank executives. At the time, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg that there was “no discussion of spinning out SoftBank’s Latin American Fund.”

SoftBank says that Managing Partners Rodrigo Baer, ​​Marco Camhaji and Norberto Giangrande created Upload Ventures. Last September, TechCrunch exclusively reported on the hiring of Baer and Camhaji as part of the fund’s strategy to focus more on early-stage investing in the region. At that time, SoftBank said that the pair would be reporting to Claure, who pointed out that – at the time of writing – the firm’s LatAm fund had invested in more than two-thirds of the nearly two dozen unicorns currently operating in the region.

The move was significant in that the hires represented an expansion of SoftBank LatAm Fund’s mandate and meant that the firm was now backing companies at all stages in the region.

The early-stage companies that SoftBank Latin America Fund has invested in thus far will migrate to Upload Ventures. Those startups include Abstra, Arch, Birdie, BotCity, Digibee, D-Uma, Indaband, Medway, Neivor, Nilo, Salu and Worc, among others. Also migrating is SoftBank Latin America Fund’s 12-person team. Giangrande, an angel investor who has backed Nubank and others, is joining Upload as a new venture partner.

Paulo Passoni and Shu Nyatta, managing partners of the SoftBank Latin America Fund, said the move was inspired by the “huge success” of the original fund.

“In just over six months of operation, we received more than 1,100 pitches and announced investments in twelve companies with great growth potential,” the pair said in a statement.

Since 2019, the Japanese conglomerate has invested billions of dollars into the region. Claure previously told TechCrunch, by 2023, SoftBank would invest close to $30 billion in the region per year.

We don’t often see a dedicated fund turn into a standalone, separate venture firm; although we do have examples with GV-spin out Plexo Capital and NEA-spin out NewView Capital. It makes sense for ambitious investors to incubate funds inside of an institutional partner for a few years, while the firm gets a good insight into fresh deals. A win win.

What SoftBank’s Vision Fund results tell us about troubled startup sectors

Now as a spinout, Upload Ventures can add money from new investors to its investing balance sheet and perhaps build out a brand separate from the sometimes-controversial conglomerate. Since SoftBank is still the largest limited partner in Upload, it gets to keep an eye on LatAm markets even if from a different angle.

TechCrunch has reached out to SoftBank and Claure for comment, and will update the piece accordingly.

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

Recommended Stories

  • The 6 Most Common Types of Sushi, Explained

    You love sushi , but you typically don’t stray too far from your standard order because, well, you can’t make heads or tails of the menu at...

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • How the AT&T Spinoff Has Complicated Trading in Its Stock

    One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to

  • Pair of Drugmakers Soar in Meme-Like Session on Study Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Two biopharmaceutical companies enjoyed a meme-like day on Monday, surging at least twofold on promising results.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentVeru Inc. more than tripled intra

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Why Amazon Stock Slipped on Monday

    Monday was an exception, with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) floating $12.75 billion of debt. Amazon's unsecured senior debt was issued in seven parts, all of which have different coupons and maturities. At least the interest payments are consistent throughout the series; for each, those disbursements will be effected on April 13 and Oct. 13 of every year starting this October.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • Why AMD Is Falling Today

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter