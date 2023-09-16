U.S. markets closed

SoftBank seeks AI investment as Son plans deal spree after Arm IPO -FT

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows OpenAI logo

(Reuters) -SoftBank is looking for deals in artificial intelligence, including a potential investment in OpenAI, after the blockbuster listing of its Arm unit, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

SoftBank's founder and chief executive, Masayoshi Son, is looking to invest tens of billions of dollars in AI , the newspaper said, citing two people familiar with Son's thinking.

The Japanese tech investment company could also look to strike a broad strategic partnership with the ChatGPT maker, the FT said.

SoftBank is also looking at a range of alternatives to OpenAI, including a preliminary approach to buy Graphcore, a UK-based AI chipmaker, the report added.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)