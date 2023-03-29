U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.75
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,692.00
    +104.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,789.50
    +57.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.60
    +9.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    +0.67 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.80
    -4.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6130
    +0.7380 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,378.29
    +248.66 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.10
    +358.42 (+147.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,643.13
    +124.88 (+0.45%)
     

SoftBank Shares Soar After Alibaba Unveils Breakup Plans

Min Jeong Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged in Tokyo trading after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced a six-way split of its businesses, fueling optimism for a recovery at one of the Japanese company’s most important holdings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Tokyo-based company’s stock rose as much as 6.2% in early trading, the biggest intraday move since October.

“There had been anxiety over the global banking system, but that has started to subside. And now we have this Alibaba news, which is clearly a positive for SoftBank,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management. “The expectation is for the spinoff units to have their businesses properly valued, which will boost Alibaba’s overall corporate value.”

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has relied on his Alibaba stake in recent years to generate cash for other startup investments and to compensate for losses in his portfolio. Alibaba’s market capitalization slid with the Chinese government’s crackdown on tech giants though, falling from a peak of more than $850 billion in 2020 to about $220 billion before the breakup announcement.

Alibaba shares rose 14% in New York trading after the split announcement, pushing its market value to about $255 billion. Still, SoftBank is working through other challenges among its portfolio companies, which may moderate any stock gains.

“It’s going to be a slow recovery from here,” said Fujiwara. “The upside for the stock price will be capped until we see an overall turn around in sentiment for Nasdaq and technology firms.”

(Updates with analyst comment from third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Vanguard Warned Over Greenwashing Disclosures in New Zealand

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s markets regulator has issued a formal warning to Vanguard Group Inc.’s Australian business for missing a deadline to disclose greenwashing fines by two months. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysUS asset manager Vanguar

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysThe Perth-based com

  • Caesars, MGM and other Las Vegas hotels deny room-rate price-fixing conspiracy

    A group of companies operating prominent hotels on the Las Vegas strip on Monday asked a U.S. court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by tourists accusing them of conspiring to keep room rental rates artificially high through a revenue management platform. Lawyers for Caesars Entertainment Inc, Treasure Island LLC, Wynn Resorts Holdings LLC, MGM Resorts International and other defendants said in a court filing that two tourists who filed the case in January did not show any direct or circumstantial evidence backing their allegation of a conspiracy. "The complaint fails at the outset because it is missing every essential ingredient necessary to plead an antitrust conspiracy" under legal precedent, the attorneys said in a jointly submitted filing in Nevada federal court.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Block (SQ) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Block (SQ) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • ‘There is no alternative’ has been the order of the day for investors since 2008. Not anymore, Goldman Sachs says

    Investors are going to sell $750 billion worth of stock this year. Welcome to “TARA” world.

  • Paramount stock jumps on Bank of America upgrade citing 'significant buyer interest'

    Paramount has long been rumored as a potential acquisition target due to its small size relative to competitors.

  • Why Bank Failures Haven’t Crashed the Stock Market

    Did someone forget to tell the stock market to crash? Amid a string of bank failures and bailouts this year, the S&P 500 index has somehow sneaked nearly 4% higher, not counting dividends. Earnings estimates look increasingly unrealistic, wrote Morgan Stanley stock strategist Mike Wilson in a Monday report.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about