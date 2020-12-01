U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,658.75
    +35.50 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,949.00
    +320.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,380.75
    +103.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.80
    +22.70 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    45.03
    -0.31 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    +35.80 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +1.18 (+5.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1992
    +0.0057 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8800
    +0.0360 (+4.27%)
     

  • Vix

    20.29
    -0.55 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3351
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.3840
    +0.0600 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,911.71
    -488.05 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.98
    +6.38 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,376.83
    +110.64 (+1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,787.54
    +353.92 (+1.34%)
     

SoftBank takes a $690M stake in cloud-based Swedish CRM company Sinch

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

On the heels of Facebook taking a big step into customer service with the acquisition of Kustomer for $1 billion, another big move is afoot in the world of CRM. Sinch, a Swedish company that provides cloud-based "omnichannel" voice, video and messaging services to help enterprises communicate with customers, has announced that SoftBank is taking a $690 million stake in the company. Sinch said that it plans to use the proceeds of the share sale for M&A of its own.

"We see clearly how our cloud-based platform helps businesses leverage mobile technology to reinvent their customer experience," said Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO, to TechCrunch. "Whereas people throughout the world have embraced mobile messaging to interact with friends and family, most businesses have yet to seize this opportunity. We are establishing Sinch as a leader in a global growth market that is still very fragmented, and we're excited that SoftBank is now helping us realize that vision."

Specifically, Sinch has issued and sold 3,187,736 shares worth SEK 3.3 billion, and large shareholders have sold a further 5,200,000 shares -- with SoftBank the sole buyer.

The move underscores the growing opportunity that those in the world of CRM -- which include not just Sinch and Kustomer but Salesforce and many others -- are seeing to double down on their services at the moment. With people working and doing everything else remotely, and with the general upheaval we've had in the global economy due to Covid-19, there has been an increased demand and strain put on the digital channels that people use to communicate with organizations when they have questions or problems.

The catch is that customer relations has grown to be more than just 1-800 numbers and being on hold for endless hours: it includes social media, email, websites with interactive chats, chatbots, messaging apps, and yes those phone calls.

Organizations like Sinch and Kustomer -- which build platforms to help businesses manage all of those fragmented options in what are described as omnichannel offerings, have been capitalising on the demand and are now investing and looking for the next step in their strategies to grow.

For Kustomer that has been leaping into the arms of Facebook, which itself has spotted an opportunity to build out a CRM business to complement its other services for businesses. Recall that it's also been experimenting and working on its latest Nextdoor competitor to promote local businesses; and it has added a ton of business tools to its messaging apps too.

It will be interesting to see what Salesforce does next. While acquiring Slack gives the company an obvious channel into workplace communications, don't forget that Slack is also a very popular tool for engaging with people outside of your employee network, too. It will be worth watching how and if Salesforce looks to develop that aspect of the business, too.

For Sinch, its strategy has been around making acquisitions of its own, including paying $250 million to pick up a business unit of SAP, Digital Interconect, which has 1,500 enterprise customers mostly in the US using it to run "omnichannel" CRM. Now the plan will be to do more, since there are still huge swathes of the market that have yet to upgrade and update their CRM approaches.

Sinch, notably, is traded publicly on Sweden's stock exchange and it currently has a market cap of SEK70 billion ($8.2 billion at current rates). It is profitable and generating cash so has "no need to raise funding for our ongoing business," Thomas Heath, Sinch's chief strategy officer and head of investor relations, told TechCrunch.

For SoftBank, the investment marks another step in the company taking sizable stakes in fast-growing public or semi-public tech companies in Europe.

In October, it put $215 million into Kahoot, the online education platform aimed both at students and enterprises, built around the concept of users themselves creating "learning games" that can then be shared with others. Kahoot trades a proportion of its shares publicly on the stock exchange in Norway and like Sinch, the plan is to use a good part of the money for acquisitions.

Not all of SoftBank's investments in scaled-up European businesses have panned out. Having put around $1 billion into German payments company Wirecard, the company turned out to be one of the biggest scandals in the history of European fintech, facing accounting scandals before collapsing into insolvency earlier this year.

Sinch, as a profitable and a steady business with predictable lines of recurring revenue, looks like a safer bet for now. Even with Salesforce, Facebook and others raising their game, there as Sinch's CEO says, there is enough of an untapped market that playing well might be enough to do well.

Latest Stories

  • If You Left the Market, Don’t Wait to Get Back In

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- There are only a few basic rules of investing: diversify, keep your costs low and probably most important, hang on when markets tumble occasionally. The last one is the trickiest. It’s not easy watching money vanish as the market plunges, particularly when many people, some of them highly respected, are carping about the end of the world, which invariably accompanies a market collapse.So it was when Covid-19 sent U.S. stocks into a tailspin in late February. The S&P 500 Index shed a third of its value in just more than four weeks, one of the steepest retreats on record, amid widespread chatter that the pandemic would plunge the U.S. into a long depression, wiping out whole industries and permanently damaging broad swaths of the economy.Hanging on to stocks through that chaos was no small feat, and amazingly, most investors managed to do it. Research firm Dalbar, which attempts to track investors’ moves into and out of mutual funds, concluded in a recent report that “the average investor’s appetite for equities has remained unchanged throughout the Covid crisis.” Vanguard Group, which oversees more than $6 trillion in assets, found that less than 0.5% of its retail clients and self-directed investors in its retirement plans panicked and moved to all cash between Feb.19, the market’s pre-coronavirus peak, and May 31.That’s a big change from previous meltdowns, most recently the 2008 financial crisis, when investors dumped stocks in droves. It seems to have finally sunk in that all crises pass and that the stock market eventually recovers, no matter how desperate things seem at the time.  And true to form, the market recovered sooner than anyone expected. It shot higher in late March and surpassed its pre-Covid high in August, even as the coronavirus showed few signs of slowing. As it turned out, the recovery began roughly eight months before news arrived that a highly effective vaccine is in hand and will start to be distributed soon. That sounds about right.    Those who dumped their stocks along the way, gambling that the market is poised for a long slump and would give them an opening to reenter at even lower prices, now face a hard choice. The market is up roughly 60% from its March low, so getting back in means coming to terms with a costly mistake. Say you had $100,000 in the market at the pre-coronavirus peak and sold roughly halfway down, recovering about $83,000. If you had stayed in the market, you would have roughly $107,000 today, or close to 30% more money than when you exited. That’s tough to swallow.But the alternative is worse. The temptation is to wait stubbornly for the market to revisit its lows, a day that may never come. During the financial crisis, the market turned sharply higher in March 2009, even though it was not yet evident that a collapse of the financial system would be averted. When the all-clear came several months later, the market had risen roughly 60% through October.Sound familiar? Investors who dumped their stocks during the financial crisis faced the same choice modern-day deserters do now. Those who jumped back in after the crisis eased in 2009 have more than tripled their money despite buying back at what must have seemed like an outrageous price at the time, while those who waited for the elusive ideal reentry are still waiting.  There are countless other examples. With rare exception, when the market surges from the depths of a crisis, it’s a signal that it has moved on, even if some investors have not. Chances are, the market has moved on from Covid-19, and investors should, too. The next time — and yes, there will be a next time — investors are tempted to dump their stocks during a crisis, they should focus not on getting out but getting back in. That should clarify the wisdom of staying put. No one can anticipate the bottom in advance, which means that the reentry will either be too early or too late. And too early is unrealistic. If you’re tempted to run for the exit when the market is down 20%, you probably won’t be in the mood to buy when it’s down 30% or more. That leaves one alternative: buying late, which is the pickle some investors are in now. It’s best to avoid that quandary altogether by remaining invested.For now, those who got out should recognize that there will never be a better time to get back in, at least one that can be known in advance.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Nir Kaissar is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the markets. He is the founder of Unison Advisors, an asset management firm. He has worked as a lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell and a consultant at Ernst & Young. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A ‘severe’ drop is imminent, this ‘3 Musketeers’ stock market is signaling, says contrarian strategist

    Investors are crowding into the stock market right now, and they aren't seeing the big signals that indicate they are about to get caught up in a rough period of selling, says our call of the day from contrarian investor Steven Jon Kaplan.

  • BlackBerry's stock soars after development agreement with Amazon's AWS

    Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. soared 34.6% in active premarket trading Tuesday, after the security software services company and Amazon.com Inc.'s Amazon Web Services Inc. cloud business announced a "multi-year, global agreement" to develop BlackBerry's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, IVY. Trading volume reached 2.4 million shares before the open, already more than half the full-day average of about 3.8 million shares. BlackBerry's IVY will allow automakers to provide a secure way to read vehicle sensor data and create insights from that data. Automakers can then use that data to create in-vehicle services. The companies did not provide any financial terms of the agreement. "Data and connectivity are opening new avenues for innovation in the automotive industry, and BlackBerry and AWS share a common vision to provide automakers and developers with better insights so that they can deliver new services to consumers," said BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen. BlackBerry's stock has gained 5.2% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 2.7%.

  • China Stocks Delisting Threat Grows For Alibaba, JD.com, Nio Amid House Vote, Kandi Fraud Allegations

    The House will vote this week on the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Will it lead to the delisting of Alibaba stock and other China stocks?

  • Here comes the next shoe to drop for Nikola

    Nikola may now need to quickly raise cash as its GM deal has fallen apart.

  • The 15 worst college majors for making money

    Think carefully about your choice so you can actually pay off your student debt.

  • Exxon Faces Historic Writedown After Energy Markets Implode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is about to incur the biggest writedown in its modern history as the giant U.S. oil and gas producer reels from this year’s collapse in energy prices.Exxon -- traditionally far more reluctant to cut the book value of its business than other oil majors -- on Monday disclosed it will write down North and South American natural gas fields by $17 billion to $20 billion. That could make it the industry’s steepest impairment since BP Plc’s 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that killed 11 workers and fouled the sea for months. Meanwhile, capital spending will be drastically reduced through 2025.The announcement comes in the waning days of a grueling year for Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, who’s resorted to laying off thousands of employees, curtailing retirement benefits and canceling ambitious growth projects. The former refinery manager, who stepped in to the top job in 2017, has been forced to recast his seven-year, $210 billion blueprint for rejuvenating Exxon’s aging portfolio of crude and gas holdings.In addition to dropping vast swaths of gas assets from the development queue, Woods is capping capital spending at $25 billion a year through 2025, a $10 billion reduction from his pre-pandemic target.This year has been particularly bruising for America’s most-iconic oil explorer. Exxon lost money for three consecutive quarters, an unprecedented streak, the shares dipped to an 18-year low and the company was ejected from the bosom of blue-chip stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Woods also plans to cut 15% of the company’s workforce by the end of next year.From being the largest company in the S&P 500 Index as recently as 2012, Exxon now ranks just inside the top 50 as energy lost its luster and technology giants grew. Chevron Corp. now has a larger market valuation than Exxon.No PivotUnlike its European peers, Exxon has so far chosen to stick with its $15 billion-a-year dividend and has increased borrowing in recent months to fund it and its other capital priorities. On an annualized basis, the dividend has been increased each year for almost four decades.Optimism that vaccines will soon restore global economic growth buoyed crude prices in recent weeks but the impact of the contagion on Big Oil is likely to be longlasting. With European giants Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP accelerating the pivot to renewables and Exxon locking in drastic spending cuts, capital flows into big, traditional developments are expected to shrink in coming years.Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Gabelman detected a subtle shift in Exxon’s word choices that may herald a dramatic change in financial priorities. Whereas company executives touted Exxon’s “reliable and growing dividend” during the third-quarter earnings conference call, Monday’s statement only mentioned reliability, the analyst said in a note to clients.‘High-Grading’“Continued emphasis on high-grading the asset base -- through exploration, divestment and prioritization of advantaged development opportunities -- will improve earnings power and cash generation, and rebuild balance sheet capacity,” Woods said in the statement.Exxon has been warning shareholders since October that its gas assets were at risk of significant impairment. Previously, the energy titan’s largest writedown was for about $3.4 billion in 2016, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Assets removed from Exxon’s development plans include so-called dry gas resources in Appalachia and the Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, as well as western Canada and Argentina, the company said. It will attempt to sell “less strategic” assets.The writedown stems from former CEO Rex Tillerson’s decision a decade ago to buy XTO Energy for $35 billion rather than spend years building an in-house shale business. At the time, the outlook for North American gas prices was bright because demand was rising faster than supply.Supply GlutInstead, fracking was a victim of its own success, unleashing so much gas that it overwhelmed demand and the infrastructure needed to handle it, resulting in a prolonged stretch of depressed prices.U.S. rival Chevron recorded an impairment of more than $5 billion on Appalachian gas a year ago, and recently agreed to sell those fields to EQT Corp. for about $735 million.(Updates to recast lead paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio’s stock surges as November, 2020 deliveries more than doubled

    Shares of Nio Inc. and XPeng Inc. surged Tuesday, after the China-based electric vehicle makers reported strong growth in deliveries in November, with Nio's more than doubling and XPeng's more than quadrupling.

  • 11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $886,343 In 11 Months

    It's been an impressive November for S&P 500 stocks. And the month served up another reminder of the power in picking top stocks.

  • 5 Reasons to Claim Social Security at Age 70

    If you wait until you are 70 to take your Social Security benefit, you will receive monthly payments that are 32% higher than the benefits you would have received at age 66, which is the retirement age for many Americans. Retirees who wait to claim can get hundreds of dollars more each month than those who take benefits early. About half of Americans take Social Security before full retirement age, often because they can't afford not to.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Sends Coronavirus Vaccine To The FDA?

    Pfizer stock jumped in mid-November after the pharma company said it was "within days" of seeking emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. But is the stock a buy now?

  • Good Entry Point for Nikola? Not Just Yet, Says Analyst

    With a short history of less than 6 months on the public market, Nikola (NKLA) stock is already an old hand at the volatility game. There have already been many ups and downs, although the electric truck maker’s latest move was a decisively negative one; Shares cratered by 27% on Monday following the announcement that Nikola and General Motors’ proposed partnership was significantly scaled back.Whereas previously talks had centered on GM taking $2 billion’s worth of Nikola stock in return to throwing its considerable weight behind the development of Nikola’s pickup truck, the Badger, the partnership now amounts to not much more than a supply deal. The two companies signed a MoU (memorandum of understanding) in which Nikola will buy GM’s Hydrotec fuel cells for its FCEV trucks on a cost-plus basis.It all seems a far cry from early September when the prospective parentship appeared almost a done deal. Since then, however, Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton resigned amidst allegations of fraud and now Nikola has completely abandoned the Badger initiative to focus on the development of its Class 7 and Class 8 semi-trucks.Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner views the development as “particularly negative for Nikola stock,” while the revised agreement “makes it clear that after months of additional due diligence, GM is not willing to any risk on Nikola.”“By no longer accepting NKLA equity as payment, but instead demanding capital expenditures upfront and regular payments for fuel-cell deliveries, GM essentially no longer wants to be tied to Nikola´s longer term outlook,” the analyst further said.The timing of the announcement coincides with another event which could put NKLA stock under additional near-term pressure. Today, December 1, marks the lock up expiry date when Nikola insiders are eligible to sell 161 million shares previously kept out of circulation. Of these, 92.2 million belong to Milton.Looking beyond the near-term implications, Rosner believes “Nikola's eventual success (or lack thereof) will depend on its ability to build the right partnerships and develop right economics for its hydrogen trucks and network.”For now, due to “large technical selling pressure and execution risk,” Rosner stays on the sidelines with a Hold rating. The analyst has no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $29 average price target indicates 42% upside potential from current levels. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Growing Number of Americans Are Facing Early Retirement

    Financial advisors need to help these clients with their retirement planning. A job loss for a person nearing retirement may result in cuts to lifestyle expenses or downsizing the dream for the golden years.

  • Pot stocks pop ahead of U.S., UN votes on cannabis legalization

    Cannabis stocks continued their postelection rise from the ashes Monday, ahead of votes this week regarding decriminalization in the U.S. House of Representatives and the United Nations.

  • What Parts of Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Could Pass—and How Those Changes Could Affect You

    The feasibility of President-elect Joe Biden’s bold plan for sweeping tax increases on the wealthy has been vastly diminished in the absence of big Democratic wins in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Biden’s focus on raising income taxes on the top 1% of earners, for instance, could appeal to some Republicans nodding toward a more populist agenda and get pushed through. “Since it wasn’t a blue wave, it’s much less likely we’ll see sweeping reform,” says Ali Hutchinson, managing director at Brown Brothers Harriman.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Advanced Micro Devices stock hit a record high after the company's second-quarter earnings report. Here is what its fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying AMD stock now.

  • Tesla, Salesforce, Slack, Zoom Video, Jerome Powell - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

    Stock futures rise as investors await testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and look back at the best monthly performance for equities since April; Tesla to be added to the S&P; 500 in one tranche; Salesforce reports earnings.

  • Ex-Tesla Factory Worker Settles Trade Secrets Lawsuit With EV Maker For $400K

    Former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory worker, Martin Tripp, has agreed to pay the company $400,000 to settle a lawsuit, Bloomberg reports.What Happened: Tripp's payment is part of the $167 million lawsuit filed by Tesla in 2018 that accused him of illegally divulging trade secrets related to Model 3 production.Tripp, who worked at the Nevada factory from 2017 to 2018, was fired after Tesla found out he was the source leaking information about Model 3 production delays to reporters. Telsa filed a lawsuit against Tripp a day after firing him. Tripp and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have engaged in a public feud since, trading insults.Tripp claimed that he was a whistleblower and wanted to bring to light Tesla's factory inefficiencies and scrap wastage, which cost the company $150 million, and he countersued Musk for defamation.Why It Matters: As part of the settlement, Tripp admitted violating trade secret laws and confidentiality agreements and promised to pay Tesla $25,000 for continuing to reveal information about the company despite being ordered to stop by a judge. The federal judge also threw out Tripp's case for failing to show that Musk acted with actual malice.Price Action: TSLA shares closed lower by 3.10% at $567.60 on Monday.Image Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Surpasses Bill Gates To Become World's Second Richest * Tesla Rolls Out Firmware Update After Hacker Discovers Model X Security Flaw(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Few companies have such storied history as IBM, which has undergone a massive, multiyear restructuring. Now, with a new chief executive and big push into the cloud, is IBM stock a buy?