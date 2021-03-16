U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,962.71
    -6.23 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,825.95
    -127.51 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,471.57
    +11.86 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.52
    -40.65 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.92
    +0.12 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.10
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    +0.0140 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0400
    -0.0930 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,482.82
    +301.99 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.02
    +45.92 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,803.61
    +53.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

SoftBank, Tencent backs IP analytics platform PatSnap in $300M round

Rita Liao
·3 min read

As enterprises around the world pour more money into research and invention to stay competitive, the need for analyzing the worthiness of R&D expenses also grows.

One company serving that function is PatSnap. When co-founder Jeffrey Tiong was working in the medical devices industry more than a decade ago, he realized how critical intellectual property and patents were in the tech world.

In 2007, Tiong launched PatSnap in Singapore to build a global patent search database and over time pushed the firm into adjacent realms. PatSnap's more recent software, which Tiong dubs "innovation intelligence," helps enterprises analyze their R&D strategies, keep track of competitors and identify potential partners by crunching data around the likes of scientific papers, government R&D grants and startup funding news.

"What we found is that a lot of companies [treat] innovation as a department, as a function, as a KPI in an organization," said Tiong. "Many companies are hiring people … who have to find out what kind of technology is out there and who is doing what. You cannot do everything by yourself nowadays. You need to partner."

Investors are paying attention to the R&D boom. In PatSnap's latest funding round, the company attracted SoftBank's Vision Fund II and Tencent as lead investors. The Series E round totals $300 million, with participation from CITIC Industrial Fund, which is part of Chinese state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group; Sequoia China; Xiaomi founder Lei Jun's Shunwei Capital; and Vertex Ventures.

Masayoshi Son spent less than half an hour on a call with Tiong before the billionaire founder of SoftBank hammered out a deal for PatSnap. In his early twenties, Son invented and patented a device that he sold for $1 million, so "he understands the importance of inventions, IP and innovation," Tiong said.

Tiong declined to disclose PatSnap's post-money valuation in an interview with TechCrunch but said the number has crossed $1 billion.

The United States is PatSnap's largest market, although China is rapidly growing as a revenue stream amid the country's patent filing spree. In 1999, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) received just 276 applications from China. By 2019, that number rose to 58,990, surpassing that of the United States.

But compared with their western counterparts, Chinese corporations are less inclined to pay big bucks for software, which makes it challenging for SaaS companies to monetize in the country. PatSnap operates under the brand Zhihuiya in China, with customers ranging from retail brands, research institutes, AI firms to pharmaceutical giants.

The sheer number of patents doesn't translate conveniently into technological clout. The U.S. is still ahead of China in terms of R&D expenditure, Tiong observed. Furthermore, "the quality of the patents in China is not as strong and a lot of them are increment innovation instead of groundbreaking types of invention," he added.

PatSnap says it now has more than 10,000 customers in over 50 countries, with a 700-person workforce spread across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Japan and China. Some of its notable customers include Tesla, General Electric, Siemens, Dyson, PalPal, Spotify and Megvii. With the fresh capital, the company plans to further develop products, acquire more domain expertise, expand global sales presence and invest in human capital.

From dorm rooms to board rooms: How universities are promoting entrepreneurship

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Is Cutting Up to 10,000 Jobs to Boost 5G Investment. What It Means for the Stock.

    (NOKIA) has unveiled plans to ax up to 10,000 jobs as part of a €600 million cost-cutting program aimed at boosting investment in 5G. The telecom-equipment maker said resetting its cost base would allow it to invest in research and development and long-term growth areas, including 5G, cloud technologies and digital infrastructure. The stock, which has been a favorite among retail investors and Reddit users in recent months, edged 0.5% higher in premarket trading, while the (NOKIA) rose 0.6% on Tuesday.

  • HBO Max Orders Streetwear Competition Series ‘The Hype’ (TV News Roundup)

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max ordered a new streetwear competition series, and Variety has an exclusive first look at Carey Mulligan in “My Grandparents’ War.” CASTING Angela Bassett will narrate Fox’s “Malika the Lion Queen,” a two-hour wildlife documentary that will air April 4 and be available on Tubi beginning April 18. Bassett […]

  • Retail investors accelerate Volkswagen's U.S. share spike

    U.S. retail investors are buying the American depositary receipts of German automaker Volkswagen AG, some market participants said, accelerating a rally spurred by well-received VW announcements on its efforts to overtake Tesla Inc in the electric vehicles market. Volkswagen's U.S.-listed stock rose nearly 17% on Monday and Tuesday. By contrast, its preference shares, which comprise its main class of stock, gained almost 9% during the same period in Frankfurt.

  • EXPLAINER: How 'dead money' lives, as NFL free agency begins

    In their annual preparation for the official opening of the NFL's signing and trading period, teams will predictably jettison veteran players to create more space under the salary cap. It's called dead money — unaccounted-for bonus figures, basically — and the shrunken cap this season has brought even more of it to life than usual. “A whole different ballgame,” Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman said.

  • Investors Clara Brenner, Quin Garcia and Rachel Holt are coming to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    The transportation industry is abuzz with upstarts, legacy automakers, suppliers and tech companies working on automated vehicle technology, digital platforms, electrification and robotics. The virtual event, which features the best and brightest minds in the world of mobility, will be held on June 9.

  • Mastermind behind Twitter cryptocurrency hack will serve three-year sentence

    Graham Ivan Clark, who as a minor masterminded an attack on prominent Twitter accounts as part of a cryptocurrency scam last year, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all state charges against him in exchange for a three-year sentence in a juvenile facility, the Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Circuit in Tampa announced.Why it matters: Clark, now 18 years old, and his accomplices took control of popular, verified Twitter accounts — including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk — and used those accounts to post a link to a bitcoin wallet, falsely claiming that those who contributed would be sent double their money back to them.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Twitter temporarily disabled all verified accounts from tweeting for several hours in response to the hack, essentially crippling the social media platform that's become a key source of communication for millions of people around the world.The bitcoin wallet linked to the scam received a total of 12.86 Bitcoin, which was worth approximately $117,440 on the date of the attack.What they're saying: “He took over the accounts of famous people, but the money he stole came from regular, hard-working people," Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement."Graham Clark needs to be held accountable for that crime, and other potential scammers out there need to see the consequences," he added.The charges Clark pleaded guilty to included one count of organized fraud, 17 counts of communications fraud, one count of fraudulent use of personal information with more than $100,000 or at least 30 victims, and 10 counts of fraudulent use of personal information.He also agreed to three years of probation after his sentence.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain. Its chief executive officer said the company would be governed by a wide group of shareholders, and the stock has surged more than 42% in the past three days. Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020, while Wanda Sports Group Co.’s American depositary receipts were delisted in January after losing more than two-thirds of their value since they began trading in July 2019. Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with AMC stock move in fifth paragraph, Wanda Sports delisting in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘I’ve learned how much I don’t know’ about bitcoin, says investor Howard Marks

    Billionaire investor Howard Marks says his initial dismissal of bitcoin as a fad in 2017 was a “knee-jerk response” based on a lack of information and that he's since learned how much he doesn't know.

  • Cryptocurrency inflows hit record high of $4.2 billion, CoinShares says

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products have already hit a record $4.2 billion for the first quarter, reflecting growing institutional investor interest, CoinShares data showed. The previous high for crypto inflows was $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, driving total inflows for 2020 to $6.7 billion, the asset manager's data shows. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has had the most inflows so far this year with $3.3 billion, while ethereum was second with $731 million.

  • Bitcoin Could Hit $115K by August, Pantera’s Morehead Writes

    Bitcoin could be set for a price rally north of $100,000 this summer under Pantera's model.

  • Iranian Oil Surge to China Hurts OPEC Efforts to Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.”Chinese independent processors are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England Breaks From ECB’s Effort to Curb Market Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity. State refiners, which control about 60% of India's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, together import an average 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil in a month, the sources said.

  • VW Soars Most Since Famous Short Squeeze on Plans to Beat Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back days of briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, VW said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The stock move is reminiscent of a short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant holders - the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of common stock. VW’s preference shares, which have a much larger free float and are more widely traded, rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt trading.VW aims to become the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest, though reaching its target of 1 million electric and plug-in hybrid deliveries this year could put the company within striking distance of Tesla. Those big ambitions appear to be getting the attention of retail investors who have bid up U.S. stocks speculated about on Reddit and other social media forums early this year.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. VW’s newly formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Diess, 62, has been overhauling VW’s vast operations to free up funds for spending on the battery and software capabilities that made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker last year. He was concerned until recently, telling Bloomberg News in January that the capital markets’ dim view on the company put it at a disadvantage.The outsize gain in VW’s common stock relative to preference shares is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany.“Volkswagen is turning electric, poised to overtake Tesla’s battery-electric vehicle crown in 2023 and catch up on software by 2025, a view the market is only now developing,” Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a report. “Educating investors about its battery tech -- it aims to cut cell costs by 50% via the rollout of solid-state batteries -- and software should also reap rewards.”Porsche SqueezeThe last time VW witnessed a similar stock surge was when Porsche’s attempt to take over the company led to a short squeeze resulting in a series of investor lawsuits.Porsche’s plan to acquire its much bigger rival faltered when the global financial crisis hit. To save Porsche from bankruptcy, VW ended up buying the sports-car maker over the course of several years, leaving only a publicly traded holding company whose main asset is VW shares.One of the catalysts for VW’s recent share rise has been speculation the company could consider a separate listing of Porsche. Diess poured cold water on those hopes Tuesday, saying there is “no immediate need” for a stock offering of what is VW’s most profitable brand. VW largely will finance its overhaul from its robust cash flows, the CEO said.Platform ApproachVW is planning to hone its common-platform approach to leveraging economies of scale across its stable of 12 brands to deploy technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company intends to boost its software operation’s headcount to 10,000 as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and countering the risks posed by technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.VW also released detailed annual results across its business units for the first time:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, VW said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with strategist’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • British Airways Owner Readying Its First Bond With a Junk Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- IAG SA has hired four banks to prepare an issue of bonds, its first as a junk-rated borrower since losing its prized investment-grade status in May as the pandemic took hold.The parent company of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus is seeking funds to strengthen its balance sheet against Covid-19’s impact on international travel, according to a person familiar with the matter.The group appointed Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley and Banco Santander SA as joint global coordinators, the person said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.IAG and its bankers will meet potential investors on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess demand and a euro-denominated offering of senior unsecured bonds may follow.The sale will include two maturities of debt and will be benchmark-sized, according to the person. That typically means at least 500 million euros ($597 million). An IAG spokeswoman declined to comment on the plans.IAG and several other carriers saw their credit scores slashed during 2020 following the prolonged collapse in international air travel. Airlines have since become prolific users of capital markets as a source of cash to keep operating through the ongoing drought in ticket sales. A junk rating can make new debt pricier because investors demand higher interest to compensate them for the extra risk.IAG last issued bonds in June 2019, selling 1 billion euros of senior unsecured notes in two parts. More recently, in September, it raised 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in equity capital via a rights offering. The group had 10.3 billion euros of cash at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market’s little guys are going toe-to-toe with the big banks as Bitcoin continues to surge to new highs, data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggest.Using Square and Paypal data as a proxy, retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 205,000 last quarter, strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Friday report. Meanwhile, institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that time frame -- as gathered by Bitcoin futures, fund flows and company announcements -- after buying nearly 307,000 in the last quarter of 2020.While far from bulletproof, the stats suggest that flows into Bitcoin are becoming more balanced after institutions dominated late last year. Wall Street’s embrace of crypto was cited a key reason for Bitcoin’s run-up in 2020, with banks and asset managers alike unveiling plans in the space. Now, with the Reddit-fueled meme stock craze cooling and novelties such as digital artwork setting records, retail traders -- some now armed with $1,400 stimulus checks -- are taking control.“For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic. Meme stock trading volatility burnt many, but Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”Bitcoin climbed above $60,000 for the first time this weekend after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, but dropped below that mark Monday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged roughly 990% over the past year.Those staggering gains can become self-fulfilling as individuals on the sidelines want to get in on the action, according to Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.“When institutions started to get more into the space, that shows market leadership and helps to show validation for something and then individual investors also want to participate,” Vendig said. “As you see something taking off, that creates an impulse where you want to participate -- that balancing act tilting more to the greed side or the fear of missing out, I’m sure that’s a component to it as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett's Berkshire opposes shareholders' climate change, diversity proposals

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday urged the rejection of shareholder proposals that annual reports be produced about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion. The proposals were disclosed in Berkshire's annual proxy filing, ahead of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's scheduled May 1 annual meeting. Berkshire also said Buffett's compensation in 2020 totaled $380,328, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus $280,328 for personal and home security.

  • 5 tax hikes that may be coming under Biden: strategist

    President Biden and his administration may soon propose several tax hikes. Here is where they could come.