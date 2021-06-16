U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,223.70
    -22.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.67
    -265.66 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,039.68
    -33.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.69
    -5.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.66
    -0.46 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -43.80 (-2.36%)
     

  • Silver

    27.05
    -0.64 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0130 (-1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0700 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3987
    -0.0095 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6760
    +0.6420 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,712.92
    -1,296.71 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.37
    -32.10 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.95
    +12.47 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $140M funding in Vishal Sikka's Vianai

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Vianai Systems, an AI startup founded by former chief executive of Indian IT services giant Infosys, said on Wednesday it has raised $140 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The two-year-old startup said a number of industry luminaries also participated in the new round, which brings its total to-date raise to at least $190 million. The startup raised $50 million in its Seed financing round, but there’s no word on the size of its Series A round.

Details about what exactly the Palo Alto-headquartered startup does is unclear. In a press statement, Dr. Vishal Sikka said the startup is building a “better AI platform, one that puts human judgment at the center of systems that bring vast AI capabilities to amplify human potential.” Sikka, 54, resigned from the top role at Infosys in 2017 after months of acrimony between the board and a cohort of founders.

Vianai helps its customers amplify the transformation potential within their organizations using a variety of advanced AI and ML tools with a distinct approach in how it thoughtfully brings together humans with technology. This human-centered approach differentiates Vianai from other platform and product companies and enables its customers to fulfill AI’s true promise,” the startup said.

The startup claims it has already amassed many of the world’s largest and most respected businesses including insurance giant Munich Re as its customers.

Its investors include Jim Davidson (co-founder of Silver Lake), Henry Kravis and George Roberts (co-founders of KKR), and Jerry Yang (founding partner of AME and co-founder of Yahoo). Dr. Fei-Fei Li (co-director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI), has joined Vianai Systems’ advisory board.

“With the AI revolution underway, we believe Vianai’s human-centered AI platform and products provide global enterprises with operational and customer intelligence to make better business decisions,” said Deep Nishar, Senior Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Dr. Sikka and the Vianai team to support their ambition to fulfill AI’s promise to drive fundamental digital transformations.”

Recommended Stories

  • NBC Seeks Record $6 Million for Super Bowl Commercials (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC is working up a new play for the Super Bowl. Eager to generate millions of dollars in revenue from the Big Game, the Comcast-owned media conglomerate is talking to potential advertisers about a price tag of $6 million for a 30-second spot in the event, according to executives familiar with current negotiations, marking a […]

  • ‘Love Victor’ star Michael Cimino on anti-gay comments: ‘I didn't expect it from my own family members’

    For Cimino, criticism has come from all sides, including from those who do not approve of him playing gay — and long-running and complex issue within the LGBTQ community.

  • 'Playful' 10-Year-Old Girl Suffers Severe Burns After Propane Tank Catches Fire at Family Gathering

    Isla Cook has "second and third-degree burns covering 45% of her body, and large first-degree burns in other areas," according to her GoFundMe page

  • The Trade Desk Stock Split Is Imminent; Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are about to get a whole heck of a lot cheaper, but it isn't because the company is in any sort of trouble. In a press release announcing the move, management said that the "goal of the split is to make The Trade Desk stock more accessible to our employees and a broader base of investors." Since The Trade Desk debuted on Sept. 21, 2016, at $28.75 a share, the stock has been on fire, climbing to roughly $592 as of this writing, gaining a massive 1,959%.

  • What lumber and gold prices tell us about the stock market’s next move

    FA CENTER Lumber prices have experienced one of their biggest and quickest plunges in history— with the spot futures contract dropping more than $670, or 40%, in just 25 trading sessions. It’s human nature to try to find meaning in this, since the alternative is to accept that price changes this momentous are nothing more than merely random fluctuations.

  • Here’s Why Miller/Howard Investments Dumped its Verizon (VZ) Stake

    Miller/Howard Investments, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Miller/Howard’s Infrastructure Strategy remains well-positioned to capitalize on momentum toward value and income stocks. The strategy has a yield over twice that of the S&P 500 and is trading well-below the broader market’s […]

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed

  • MacKenzie Scott reveals another $2.74 billion in charitable giving

    Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has donated a total of $8.5 billion since July 2020.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo just made Coca-Cola stock interesting

    Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo sends a jolt to Coke's investors.

  • Blockchain is most impactful technology since internet: Financial adviser

    Blockchain technology is the first 'genuinely new asset class' in 150 years, according to Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines.

  • Nvidia’s Takeover of Arm Faces Regulatory Delay in Europe – Report

    Nvidia (NVDA) will likely not be able to meet its March 2022 deadline to complete its $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd., according to Reuters. Shares of the multinational technology company designing graphics processing units for the gaming, mobile computing, and automotive markets were down 1.3% to close at $711.54 on June 15. The delay is due to European regulators’ unwillingness to look into the deal before the end of the summer holidays. The deal was first announced last year and led to an

  • First Look: Solid Power, a Ford-Backed QuantumScape Rival, Will Go Public via SPAC

    Many investors have been overwhelmed by the number of SPAC deals in the electric-vehicle space over the last year, and some have soured on the space now that a couple of last year's darlings have turned out to be, well, less than they seemed. Colorado-based Solid Power, founded in 2012, is one of several companies working to develop so-called solid-state batteries, which omit the liquid electrolyte used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles today.

  • 2 Great Reasons to Buy This Cancer Treatment Stock Now

    The S&P 500 is chugging along nicely with a 14% gain year to date, but stocks like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- both of which came out with mind-blowing revenue and earnings numbers earlier in the year -- have somehow failed to climb. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) may fit that bill. As a biotech aimed at improving and saving lives, Clovis is focused on advancing the fight against cancer with treatments for patients across the U.S., Europe, and internationally.

  • You could unwittingly triple your Medicare premiums — here’s what to watch for

    Medicare – health insurance that kicks in at 65 — is not free. You can unwittingly send your Medicare Part B premium – the part that covers certain doctors, outpatient care and preventive care — sky-high by poorly planning your income beginning at age 63. Medicare part B premiums are determined by the income you had two years ago, so your 2019 income determines your 2021 premiums, and your income this year will determine premiums in 2023.

  • Stocks post record run under Biden: Here’s what could happen next

    Stocks have tallied historic gains under Biden since Election Day thanks to massive stimulus and a booming economy. Here’s what could happen next.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Richard Chilton

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Richard Chilton. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chilton’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to billionaire Richard Chilton. Note that all hedge fund data is […]

  • PPL Corp Divests U.K. Utility Business; Plans to Reduce Debt with Proceeds

    PPL Corporation (PPL) has completed the divestiture of Western Power Distribution (WPD), its U.K. utility business, to National Grid for about $10.7 billion in cash. The U.S.-based utility holding company has set aside about $6.6 billion to build its balance sheet position and focus more on U.S. operations. The company also plans to reduce its outstanding debt by about $3 billion. Notably, PPL Corporation is also making progress to acquire Narragansett Electric Company from National Grid for abo

  • Citi Slumps After Warning of Costs Rising and Revenue Slipping

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. shares fell the most in five months after the bank warned expenses would increase sharply as it invests to satisfy a pair of consent orders from regulators.Expenses in the second quarter will likely jump to “somewhere in the middle” of a range of $11.2 billion to $11.6 billion, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason told investors at a virtual conference Tuesday. That compares with costs of $10.4 billion a year earlier.“Last year this time we took expenses down pretty m

  • Sell U.S. Steel Because Other Steel Stocks Are Better Bets, Analyst Says

    J.P. Morgan's Michael Glick is recommending Cleveland-Cliffs and Steel Dynamics, which he believes can build on the big gains already this year.

  • Blink Charging vs. ChargePoint: Which EV Charging Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?

    As the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is rising, the demand for EV charging stations is also rising. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global EV charging station market was worth $39.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $100.96 billion by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.24% . Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two EV charging station companies, Blink Charging Co. and ChargePoint Holdings, and see how Wall Street an