U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.00
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,941.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,533.75
    +18.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.40
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.29
    +1.18 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.90
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    +1.10 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1000
    -0.5070 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,940.32
    +144.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.66
    +1.53 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

SoftBank Vision Fund Loses $5 Billion as Tech Slump Persists

Min Jeong Lee and Takahiko Hyuga
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s startup investment unit reported another quarterly loss, hurt by sluggish valuations throughout the technology landscape.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A collapse in valuations last year has pummeled the global tech investor, which holds stakes in hundreds of startups. Writedowns in closely held companies outweighed a modest recovery in SoftBank’s listed investments, such as Didi Global Inc. and Grab Holdings Ltd. But as much as valuations have already fallen, investors remain concerned that there may be further cuts yet ahead.

The Vision Fund segment lost 660 billion yen ($5 billion) in the three months ended in December for its fourth straight quarter in the red, according to a release Tuesday. SoftBank Group as a whole logged a net loss of 783.4 billion yen, missing the analyst estimate for a profit of 205.9 billion yen.

“Weakness in global equity markets remains the main risk to the SoftBank story,” Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research who publishes on SmartKarma, wrote in a note ahead of the earnings release. Weakness in the tech markets could continue to hurt the company if it forces a meaningful delay in the planned initial public offering of SoftBank’s chip design unit Arm Ltd., he said.

The bulk of SoftBank’s investments is tied to an opaque segment of the investment world, where valuations of closely held companies are dictated by a small group of investors. Lack of visibility on how SoftBank values these investments — which number in the hundreds — continues to create uncertainty with shareholders.

SoftBank’s billionaire founder Masayoshi Son turned his telecom company into the world’s biggest startup investor, aimed at replicating his early success in backing Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., but on a bigger scale by deploying billions instead of millions. The effort has been crippled by missteps, most recently by a prolonged slump in tech prices, exacerbated by US-China tensions.

Losses at the Vision Fund deplete capital needed for the kind of big bets SoftBank used to make. Once the world’s most aggressive tech investor, SoftBank’s investment machine has now come to an almost complete stop. In the last quarter, it put less than $350 million in just a handful of startups, a pale shadow of the venture capital giant that invested more than $144 billion in five-and-a-half years.

SoftBank Deals Hit Record Low, Sapping Funding for Startups

Many of its portfolio companies are now cutting jobs or downsizing businesses to weather a global downturn in consumer demand, even as markets’ appetite for big initial public offerings is waning.

One of the keys to reigniting investment activity at SoftBank lies in a successful Arm IPO, and the company’s billionaire founder Masayoshi Son has said he would focus on that task, stepping away from earnings calls. SoftBank now plans to list the firm by December.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Banks Offer Cheap Consumer Loans as Xi Urges More Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks are touting a wide variety of retail lending products as authorities need a pickup in consumer spending to create a more solid foundation for the world’s second largest economy.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill More Than 1,000 in Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Batte

  • SoftBank posts loss as Vision Fund in the red for fourth straight quarter

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday booked a net loss for October-December, with its giant Vision Fund investment unit staying in the red for the fourth straight quarter as tech portfolio valuations have yet to recover from a global sell-off. The Vision Fund, which upended the world of technology with its big bets on startups, reported an investment loss of 730.36 billion yen ($5.52 billion) in the latest quarter. At SoftBank itself, the net loss totalled 783.42 billion yen, compared with a 29.05 billion yen profit a year earlier.

  • Apple’s Latest iPhones Sell at $100-Plus Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones are selling at discounts of more than $100 in China, an unusually steep price cut just months after launch that suggests dwindling demand for even its highest-end devices.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday

    It's rarely comforting when an institutional investor cuts its stake in a company. In a regulatory document filed that morning, financial services company State Street disclosed that it currently holds just under 53.9 million shares of Lumen's common stock, giving it a stake of slightly over 5.2% in the telecom. State Street has not yet publicly commented on its shift, nor has Lumen formally addressed it.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Look for stocks to lose 30% from here, says strategist David Rosenberg. And don’t even think about turning bullish until 2024.

    'There’s nothing right now in my collection of metrics telling me that we’re anywhere close to a bottom.' He suggests owning bonds, gold and consumer staples.

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Bets Cathie Wood Is Taking Into 2023

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq represents a collection of more risky stocks than the other major indexes and that is reflected by a poorer performance in bear markets and a better display during bull runs. But the risks associated with the Nasdaq are mere child play compared to edgier funds such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF. Now that really hit the skids during last year’s bear, but the fund is also up 37% year-to-date, putting the Nasdaq's 15% gain in the shade. In fact, throwing more shade the N

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Occidental’s CEO Says Stock Buybacks Take Priority Over Oil Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. may redeem Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s preferred stock this year as the oil giant prioritizes share buybacks over production growth, said Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contri

  • ‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind

    Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”

  • Why Uber's Stock Price Accelerated on Monday

    Happily, for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shareholders, their company was motoring ahead nicely. Its stock ended up cruising to a nearly 3% gain on the day, thanks to a positive new research note from an analyst. The prognosticator in question was Needham & Company's Bernie McTernan.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), the artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service company, were moving higher again as the stakes continued to build in artificial intelligence and investors continue to look to C3.ai as one of the few pure plays available in AI. Coming on the heels of news that ChatGPT's has reached 100 million users and it would charge $20 a month for a "plus" tier, Google said today that it was launching its own conversational search tool, named Bard. Bard isn't live, but Google said it will be made available in the coming weeks and is now being opened up to "trusted testers."

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • Tesla plans Cybertruck production to begin by end of 2023, Canoo fundraises in discount shares sale

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to examine Tesla's schedule to start manufacturing on the Cybertruck, as well as EV maker Canoo's plans to fundraise $52.5 million in discounted shares sale.

  • Saudi Arabia says they're now 'open' to the idea of trading in currencies besides the US dollar — does this spell doom for the greenback? 3 reasons not to worry

    Can't get rid of U.S. that easily.

  • Apple iPhone 14 being sold at discount in China: Report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that the iPhone 14 is being sold at a discounted price in China.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational O