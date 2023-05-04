Softcat plc's (LON:SCT) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Softcat's (LON:SCT) stock up by 4.1% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Softcat's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Softcat is:

53% = UK£108m ÷ UK£204m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.53 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Softcat's Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Softcat has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.2% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Softcat's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Softcat's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Softcat fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Softcat Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Softcat has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 43% (or a retention ratio of 57%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Softcat has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 66% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 41%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Softcat's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

