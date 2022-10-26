U.S. markets closed

Softgel Capsules Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1.7 Bn by the End of 2022, and Further Expand at a CAGR of 6% to Breach a Revenue of ~US$ 3.1 Bn by year 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Rising Pediatric and Geriatric Patient Preference for Softgel Capsules is expected to Drive Market Growth. Germany Softgel Capsules Market is projected to display growth at a lucrative CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global softgel capsules market was around US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022, and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of close to 6.0% over the forecast period.

Recent years have seen a significant increase in interest in the oral delivery of medications with low water solubility due to the development of soft gelatin capsules (SGCs) delivery systems. This can be explained by the surge of low-solubility medications in the pipeline and the difficulties in creating bioavailable and consistent dose forms.

These drugs are encapsulated inside SGCs, which is a method employed to transport the active constituents to the systemic circulation, to overcome some formulation constraints. SGCs feature great dose accuracy and homogeneity, as well as higher consistency in manufacturing and product stability.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15724

This is crucial for drugs that are susceptible to oxidative and hydrolytic breakdown. The expanding cosmetics industry's desire for soft gel capsules to supply cosmeceuticals in the form of capsules drives the growth of the worldwide soft gel capsules market.

The rising consumption of supplements in capsule form increases demand for soft gel capsules, propelling the global soft gel capsules market. The pharmaceutical industry's use of soft gel capsules is also aided by improvements to the capsules' outer shell and compatibility with the ingredients inside, which have become two of the market's main growth drivers.

Owed to the aforementioned factors, the global softgel capsules market is set to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn in 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Gelatin softgel capsules are the leading segment as product, and hold approximately 75.3% market share in 2021, owing to their property of increased bioavailability, and greater absorption.

  • Type-A gelatin (pork skin) segment is set to lead in terms of raw material for softgel capsules with a projected market share of around 28.5% by 2032, owing to the high availability of porcine sources of raw material globally.

  • By application, health supplements are leading in the global softgel capsules market, and are expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted years, as they are easy to swallow and disintegrate quickly.

  • By end users, CMOs hold a dominant market share of 55.2% in the global market in 2021, owed to the lowered cost of production, and higher output.

  • Oral softgels are leading the market as route of administration, holding a share of around 40.7% in 2021, owed to higher patient preference.

  • North America is considered as the leading region with a global share of 31.7% in 2021, owed to the large number of available distributors for softgel capsules in the region.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is promoting the adoption of softgel capsules with greater bioavailability, enhanced absorption, and a long shelf-life, says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15724

Market Competition

The market for softgel capsules is fragmented, and there exists a number of contract manufacturing players within the market sphere. Key players promote market expansion through novel product launch activities along with acquisitions and collaborations.

  • The delayed/enteric release softgel OptiGel® DR by Catalent was introduced in October 2020 for applications in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

  • Sirio Pharma Company Limited announced in July 2022 that Sirio will purchase 80% of Best Pharmaceuticals, a contract manufacturer of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the softgel capsules market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product – (gelatin softgel capsules, and vegetarian softgel capsules), raw material (type-A gelatin (pork skin), type-B gelatin (animal bones & skin), fish bone gelatin, cellulose derivatives, and starch material), application (antacid & antiflatulent preparations, antianemic preparations (hematinic preparations), anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, cough & cold preparations, cardiovascular therapy drugs, health supplements, vitamin & dietary supplements, and other therapeutic applications), end user (in-house manufacturing [pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, and cosmeceutical companies], and contract manufacturing organizations), and route of administration (oral softgels, suppositories, pessaries, twist off softgels, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Ask the Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15724

Key Market Segments Covered in Softgel Capsules Industry Research

By Product:

  • Gelatin Softgel Capsules

  • Vegetarian Softgel Capsules

By Raw Material:

  • Type-A Gelatin (Pork Skin)

  • Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Skin)

  • Fish Bone Gelatin

  • Cellulose Derivatives

  • Starch Material

By Application:

  • Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

  • Antianemic Preparations Hematinic Preparations)

  • Anti-inflammatory Drugs

  • Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

  • Cough & Cold Preparations

  • Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

  • Health Supplements

  • Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

  • Other Therapeutic Applications

By End User:

  • In-house Manufacturing

    • Pharmaceutical Companies

    • Nutraceutical Companies

    • Cosmeceutical Companies

  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Route of Administration:

  • Oral Softgels

  • Suppositories

  • Pessaries

  • Twist off Softgels

  • Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Regulatory Scenario

4.2. Consumption Scenario

4.3. Key Strategies, By Manufacturers

4.4. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis, By Region

4.5. Product USPs / Features (Product Mapping)

4.6. PESTEL analysis

4.7. Porter’s analysis

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/softgel-capsules-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain 

Empty Capsules Market are anticipated to reach around US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and are further expected to increase at 8% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2026.

Aromatherapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 12.9 Billion by 2032.

Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to grow at 28.1% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 73.48 Billion by 2032.

Lab Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2032, reaching US$ 4.74 billion by 2032.

Medical Robots Market valued at around US$ 8.5 Bn at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 20.1% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 63.7 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


