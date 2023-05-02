Softgel Capsules Market Forecast to Surpass $14.73 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%

Beyond Market Insights

According to the report, the global softgel capsules market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2022 & is estimated to grow to USD 14.73 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

NEWARK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Market Insights, a leading provider of market research reports has published a new report on the "Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelatin Softgel Capsules, Vegetarian Softgel Capsules), By Application, By End Use (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical & CMO), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030". The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including a market overview, regional analysis, competitive landscape, market dynamics, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and more. The report also highlights key insights into the market's types and applications.

Soft gelatin capsules, often referred to as soft gels or soft elastic capsules, are one-piece, hermetically sealed capsules filled with a liquid or a semisolid substance but devoid of air or gas bubbles. They are constructed from a more pliable gelatin film that has been plasticized with the help of glycerin, sorbitol, or a related polyol. The rise in R&D activities to support softgel capsule use, the surge in demand for softgel health supplements, the rise in consumer awareness of preventative healthcare, and the proliferation of distribution channels are the factors driving the global softgel capsule market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, factors that contributed to the market's expansion included an improvement in lifestyle habits, an increase in the elderly population, and a rise in the number of consumers who were acting independently. In addition, the market for softgel capsules is growing due to the rapid development of the e-commerce sector and the rise in government spending on healthcare. But the expensive price of soft gels limits market expansion. On the other hand, the market for softgel capsules is anticipated to develop profitably throughout the projected period due to the strong growth potential of emerging regions and the rise in the vegan population.

The global Softgel Capsules market is segregated based on product, end-user, application, and region.



Based on the product, the market is divided into gelatin softgel capsules and vegetarian softgel capsules. Among these, the gelatin softgel capsules category led the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Cosmeceutical Companies, and Contract Manufacturing Organizations. The nutraceutical companies category dominated the market in 2022.



Based on application, the market is divided into antacid and antiflatulent preparations, anti-anemic preparations (hematinic preparations), anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, cough and cold preparations, cardiovascular therapy drugs, health supplements, vitamins and dietary supplements, and other therapeutic applications. The vitamins and dietary supplements category dominated the market in 2022.

The global Softgel Capsules market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America held the highest position in the global market for Softgel Capsules in 2021. The region's rising prevalence of various chronic diseases will increase demand for softgel capsules. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the widespread use of softgel capsules, which has several advantages, would help the regional market growth. Additionally, the region's large concentration of businesses actively producing innovative drugs will increase consumer demand. The market will develop as people become more aware of improved dosage forms to treat various diseases. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising healthcare costs, high disposable income, and a good reimbursement environment will drive the softgel capsules' market value potential in the years to come.

The Softgel Capsules Market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's growth potential and identifies the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are shaping the market's future.

The report's regional analysis covers the major markets for softgel capsules, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report provides insights into the market's size, growth rate, and key players in each region.

The competitive landscape section of the report provides an overview of the market's key players, their market share, and their strategies. The report also profiles the leading players in the market, including Capsugel, Catalent, Inc., Aenova Group, EuroCaps Ltd., and others.

The report's type insights section provides an analysis of the market's various types of softgel capsules, including gelatin-based and non-gelatin-based capsules. The report also provides insights into the market's applications, including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Softgel Capsules Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Softgel Capsules: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Softgel Capsules: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Softgel Capsules: Manufacturer Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Softgel Capsules Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.6. Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030:

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Softgel Capsules Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 8.2 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 14.73 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.6 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030

Key Companies Profiled Aenova Group GmbH, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd, Sirio Pharma Company Limited, Catalent, Inc, EuroCaps Ltd, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., Elnova Pharma, Captek Softgel International Inc, Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Soft Gel Technologies Inc., Patheon, United Labs, Curtis Health Caps, Procaps, and Delpharm Evreux.

The report's key highlights include:

An in-depth analysis of the market's growth potential



Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are shaping the market's future



Regional analysis of the significant markets for softgel capsules



Overview of the market's key players and their strategies



Analysis of the market's various types of softgel capsules and their applications



Overall, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Softgel Capsules Market, covering all aspects of the market's growth potential. The report is an essential resource for anyone interested in the market, including investors, researchers, and industry experts.

