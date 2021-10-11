Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth $9.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global softgel capsules market size is estimated to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. Softgel capsules are proven to be the choice of formulation for poorly soluble drugs and enhance absorption time of most drug molecules. Its advantages over tablets and other oral formulations have led to the increased adoption of softgel capsules across the globe. Ease of swallowing, taste masking, improved bioavailability, non-reactive, aesthetically appealing, and longer shelf life are the factors influencing its wide acceptance.

Key Insights & Findings:

The gelatin segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its advantages over any other excipient in the excipient industry

The vitamins and dietary supplements segment held the largest share in 2020 in the application outlook

Nutraceutical held the largest revenue-generating segment in manufacturer market, owing to the Increasing awareness of health supplements among developing nations and growing number of production houses, and surge in sales due to Covid-19 pandemic

North America held the largest share in the market due to the Improved production technology, presence of major players within the region and increased expenditure on R&D to widen their product portfolio

Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelatin-based/Animal-based, Non-animal-based), By Application, By End-use (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical, CMO), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

Leading players like Catalent, Eurocaps, and many others, are developing vegan capsules to broaden their vegan consumer base as softgel capsule segment registers nearly 40.0% of their overall revenue. Large Pharma companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Procter and Gamble, collaborate with leading Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) to provide cost-effective products in the highly competitive market. Research to develop oral vaccines to treat respiratory infection caused by the SaRS-CoV-2 virus has fueled the R&D of softgel manufacturers. Additionally, the shift towards a healthier lifestyle and immunity-boosting vitamins, have also surged the softgel market post-outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand View Research has segmented the global softgel capsules market on the basis of type, application, manufacturer, and region:

Softgel Capsules Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Softgel Capsules Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Softgel Capsules Manufacturers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Softgel Capsules Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Softgel Capsules Market

Fuji Capsules Co Ltd.

Sirio Pharma

Captek

Patheon

Catalent

Eurocaps

Aenova

Capsugel

Procaps Laboratories

Soft gel Technologies Inc.

