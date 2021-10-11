U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Softgel Capsules Market Size Worth $9.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global softgel capsules market size is estimated to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. Softgel capsules are proven to be the choice of formulation for poorly soluble drugs and enhance absorption time of most drug molecules. Its advantages over tablets and other oral formulations have led to the increased adoption of softgel capsules across the globe. Ease of swallowing, taste masking, improved bioavailability, non-reactive, aesthetically appealing, and longer shelf life are the factors influencing its wide acceptance.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The gelatin segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its advantages over any other excipient in the excipient industry

  • The vitamins and dietary supplements segment held the largest share in 2020 in the application outlook

  • Nutraceutical held the largest revenue-generating segment in manufacturer market, owing to the Increasing awareness of health supplements among developing nations and growing number of production houses, and surge in sales due to Covid-19 pandemic

  • North America held the largest share in the market due to the Improved production technology, presence of major players within the region and increased expenditure on R&D to widen their product portfolio

Read 136 page market research report, "Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gelatin-based/Animal-based, Non-animal-based), By Application, By End-use (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical, CMO), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028," by Grand View Research

Leading players like Catalent, Eurocaps, and many others, are developing vegan capsules to broaden their vegan consumer base as softgel capsule segment registers nearly 40.0% of their overall revenue. Large Pharma companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Procter and Gamble, collaborate with leading Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) to provide cost-effective products in the highly competitive market. Research to develop oral vaccines to treat respiratory infection caused by the SaRS-CoV-2 virus has fueled the R&D of softgel manufacturers. Additionally, the shift towards a healthier lifestyle and immunity-boosting vitamins, have also surged the softgel market post-outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand View Research has segmented the global softgel capsules market on the basis of type, application, manufacturer, and region:

  • Softgel Capsules Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Softgel Capsules Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Softgel Capsules Manufacturers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Softgel Capsules Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Softgel Capsules Market

  • Fuji Capsules Co Ltd.

  • Sirio Pharma

  • Captek

  • Patheon

  • Catalent

  • Eurocaps

  • Aenova

  • Capsugel

  • Procaps Laboratories

  • Soft gel Technologies Inc.

Check out more studies related to capsules for medical/pharmaceutical usage, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Empty Capsules Market – The global empty capsules market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2015. Key factors responsible for the growth include the increasing geriatric population, the high demand for empty capsules in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries, and the growing consumer preference for capsules over tablets.

  • Capsule Endoscopy Market – The global capsule endoscopy market is expected to experience lucrative growth over the forecast period due to, the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, colorectal cancer, demand for faster and accurate diagnostics tools, and the presence of supportive government initiatives.

  • Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market – The global controlled release drug delivery market size was valued at USD 37.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Changing prescription patterns and increasing preference of physicians for controlled release systems over the conventional drug delivery systems are the key growth drivers.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/softgel-capsules-market-size-worth-9-1-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301396836.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

