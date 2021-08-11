U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,445.16
    +8.41 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.08
    +192.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,754.07
    -34.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.41
    -6.95 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.94
    +0.65 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    +20.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3510
    +0.0090 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3230
    -0.2170 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,401.80
    +1,481.08 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.66
    +28.83 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Softies Expands To East Coast, Opening New Headquarters In Metro Atlanta

·2 min read

New 20,000 Sq. Ft Distribution Center Supports Growth into Everyday Apparel and Accessories

EDINA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accommodating sustained momentum as a result of consumers spending more time at home, Softies, with a 15-year heritage of designing functional loungewear, sleepwear and robes, today announced its expansion to the east coast, opening a distribution center in Metro Atlanta. The new location will house the company's operations that are moving from Edina. The corporate headquarters will remain in the Midwest.

The explosion of the loungewear and pajama category, along with Softies' entry into the everyday apparel and accessories category, is fueling the brand's growth, supported by the projected industry forecast of $19.5 billion by 2024.

"We are so grateful to Gwinnett County for welcoming Softies to the region and supporting us as we become established," said CEO Shelley Foland. "We look forward to growing Softies nationwide and enhancing our customer service capabilities, meeting their requests in real time."

"It's a pleasure to welcome Softies to its new home in Georgia," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray. "I'm confident Georgia's central location and extensive logistics network will provide the company with a strong competitive advantage that will help them continue to meet the demands of their e-commerce customers."

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson continued, "We are excited to welcome Softies to Gwinnett County as they relocate their operations from out-of-state. Business growth within our community like this relocation helps to power the Gwinnett Standard."

Selected to be part of Oprah's Favorite Things List for four years in a row, Softies' products highlight softness and balance luxury with functional features, such as their innovative Wellness Fabric. The fabric utilizes drirelease® technology, helping to regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees and wick away perspiration, a property spun into the DNA of Softies' fabrics, never washing out.

For more information, please visit www.softiespjs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/softies-expands-to-east-coast-opening-new-headquarters-in-metro-atlanta-301353486.html

SOURCE Softies

Recommended Stories

  • Why small businesses should stop selling through Amazon and other online platforms

    Selling on platforms like Amazon should be a small business owner's last resort, not your first choice. Here's why and how to survive without them.

  • Favorite Companies of the MBA Class of 2022

    PCs ushered in the digital age — and we can thank Microsoft for much of it. More than that, Microsoft re-framed its solution to appeal to a weekend novelist as much as a weary accountant. In the process, Microsoft’s decisions produced the ultimate case study for MBAs to dissect.

  • GoDaddy Features Canadian Small Businesses in New Campaign with Andre De Grasse

    GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced its new marketing campaign to highlight the unstoppable spirit of small business owners. The first phase of the new campaign, features three Canadian small business owners and encourages entrepreneurs to "Don't Stop Being Unstoppable", like Canada's fastest man Andre De Grasse.

  • Kimberly-Clark Named to Seramount's Inclusion Index for Cultivating an Inclusive Workplace

    Kimberly-Clark was named to Seramount’s (formerly Working Mother Media) fifth annual Inclusion Index for the second consecutive year. The Inclusion Index recognizes companies that are leading the w...

  • FreshBooks reaches $1B+ valuation with $130.75M for its SMB-focused accounting platform

    FreshBooks, a Toronto-based cloud accounting software company focused on SMBs, announced today it has secured $80.75 million in a Series E round of funding, as well as $50 million in debt financing. Existing backer Accomplice led the equity financing, which the company described as "an inside round" that propelled FreshBooks to unicorn status with a valuation of “over $1 billion.” J.P. Morgan, Gaingels, BMO Technology & Innovation Banking Group and Manulife also participated in the equity investment, along with platform partner and new backer Barclays.

  • Salesforce enters the streaming wars with new video service for professionals

    Salesforce is the latest tech giant to venture into video streaming with the launch of a new service aimed at business professionals called Salesforce+, the company's chief marketing officer Sarah Franklin tells Axios. Why it matters: The service is part of a greater effort to transition Salesforce's marketing approach from paid customer acquisition to owned and operated media.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFranklin says the ho

  • Griffith Foods | 2020 Sustainability Report

    We're excited to share our 2020 SustainabilityReport!

  • Rexall Celebrates Great Place to Work® Certification

    Rexall is proud to be recognized with the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

  • ESG vs. CSR: Key Distinctions & What Businesses Need to Know

    Corporate culture has never been more transparent or important than it is now. Sustainability leaders, investors, employees, and consumers are choosing companies that align with their values. Mille...

  • RICARDO Media joins the IGA family - Joining forces to fuel innovation

    After many years of fruitful collaboration, RICARDO Media and IGA are proud to announce a new partnership that will fuel innovation and bring consumers together to share and enjoy meals.

  • WeWork to operate co-working spaces in some Saks Fifth Avenue stores

    Hudson's Bay will open its first five co-working offices, named SaksWorks, across the Tri-State area including Fifth Avenue Flagship in Manhattan next month. The luxury retailer plans to launch more office spaces to target people who work remotely from the suburbs. The work-from-home lifestyle has weighed heavily on WeWork by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs, while low traffic at brick-and-mortar stores hurt sales at department stores in the United States.

  • Replicated Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program

    Replicated announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program to help Replicated accelerate its growth and provide customers with expanded...

  • Meet the Social Media Influencer Who Created a Fund to Find Black Talent

    The Black Lives Matter movement brought attention to Black creators and influencers, now a company is trying to help businesses find them

  • Teleperformance Named 2021 Latin American Company of the Year

    Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American nearshore customer experience outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance (TP) with the 2021 Latin American Company of the Year Award. TP has thrived in the midst of a pandemic by leveraging its robust work-at-home agent (WAHA) program, strong recruiting practices, proprietary technological tools, operational best practices, and futuristic vision. It has developed numerous long-term relationships with US customers, f

  • NIO Reports Earnings Today. Expect a Wild Ride for the Stock.

    Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO reports second-quarter numbers after the close of trading Wednesday. Wall Street is looking for an 8 cent per share loss.

  • Mexico Considers Using $12 Billion IMF Windfall to Pay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is considering using its share of recently-approved International Monetary Fund reserves, worth about $12 billion, to repay the country’s debts, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.Although the funds add to the central bank reserves, Mexico has enough bandwidth to use them to pay down debt, Lopez Obrador said at a daily press conference Wednesday.“The reserves have grown a lot and they pay very little interest,” he said. “We could use these resources to pay debt in a

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • 3 ways to shrink your student loan debt during Biden's longer payments freeze

    Your loans are now on hold until February. Use that time strategically.