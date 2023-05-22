Softing (ETR:SYT) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Softing (ETR:SYT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Softing is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = €1.9m ÷ (€111m - €26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Softing has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Softing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Softing's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Softing's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 3.2%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Softing's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Softing. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Softing does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Softing that you might be interested in.

