Softing's (ETR:SYT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Softing (ETR:SYT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Softing is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = €3.5m ÷ (€110m - €26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Softing has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.8%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Softing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Softing's ROCE Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Softing promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 52% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Softing's ROCE

To bring it all together, Softing has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 22% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Softing you'll probably want to know about.

