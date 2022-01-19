U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.58
    +10.47 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,377.34
    +8.87 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,558.72
    +51.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,097.33
    +1.11 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.23
    +1.80 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    +30.60 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.71 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8380
    -0.0270 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3170
    -0.2680 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,068.93
    +454.46 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.70
    +3.95 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Softr's Series A is a reminder that the no-code boom continues

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

A few years back there was debate in the tech market concerning the growth of low- and no-code apps and services. A global shortage in developer talent was part of the impetus behind building software that made creating software simpler, but there were some who viewed no- and low-code tools as merely very good ways to create more, newly exciting technical debt.

In the last year or so, I've noticed that such conversations have died down, while companies building products replete with lower-code capabilities that empower non-technical folks have been trucking right along.

Softr is a good example of the trend, with the startup raising $13.5 million in a Series A that it announced this week. TechCrunch covered the startup's seed round in early 2021, when Softr put together $2.2 million in external funds.

The company's Series A was led by FirstMarket Capital and participated in by a host of individuals from around the technology world. I caught wind of the deal a little while ago thanks to Ashley Mayer, who did stints at Box and Glossier. AtlanticLabs, which put capital into the company previously, also participated in the Softr Series A.

What does it do? The Berlin-based startup lets customers build apps atop Airtable databases. But it has pretty big aspirations beyond that current remit.

In an interview with Softr CEO Mariam Hakobyan, TechCrunch learned that the company intends to expand the sorts of databases that can be leveraged to create apps using its software. It also intends to create a marketplace for both components (to extend what Softr can do beyond official capabilities), and templates (whole-cloth apps out of the box, by our understanding).

Hakobyan said Softr intends to become an ecosystem in time. Adding support for Google Sheets and other data sources will help in that work.

The company thinks that it is swimming downstream, with no-code services "just taking over," Hakobyan said.

She cited a few trends regarding why no-code services -- and, I would add, lower-code services more generally -- are performing so well in today's software market. The first is that there are not enough developers in the market today to meet demand. That's well-understood. Her other argument was generational in nature. Per Hakobyan, GenZ is more tech-savvy than prior generations, less interested in snagging a traditional day job, and looking for ways to build their own tools and the like.

GenZ as a no-code accelerant makes sense in my head, even if I can't quite put my finger on why -- something for us to keep an eye on in coming quarters.

How is Softr performing in-market? The company is very young in terms of time in market with its product, so we can't really hammer it too hard on year-over-year growth metrics, but it did share some early data. The company has 30,000 registered users today and has more than 1,000 paying customers. Its main customers, it disclosed, are small and mid-sized businesses, which makes sense, as those are the firms perhaps most likely to be priced out of today's competitive developer market.

We'll be curious to see how quickly Softr can bring more data sources to its service, and how rapidly it can roll out its planned marketplace. From that point, the market will decide if Softr is destined to become an ecosystem or not.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 2 Data Analytics Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    With the expected explosion of data coming over the next several years, these two stocks could benefit immensely.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 51...

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • Ford Has Made Billions on Its Rivian Stake. Why That’s a Problem.

    Ford will record an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in Rivian when the Detroit auto maker reports its fourth-quarter financials.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicr

  • 10 Best Fertilizer Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best fertilizer stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks To Buy Now. Fertilizer prices across the world have skyrocketed in recent months amid a production lull from China, an export ban in […]

  • Procter & Gamble tops earnings estimates amid inflation, price hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Procter & Gamble's latest earnings report and how the consumer goods company is raising prices to combat inflation.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Got $3,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you were lucky enough to own a $3,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) when he took control of the company in 1965, that position would now be worth nearly $81 million. The Oracle of Omaha's knack for finding high-quality long-term investment opportunities has led to market-crushing results, and his storied performance means the investing world tends to keep a close eye on his company's holdings. Let's take a closer look at five top stocks backed by Berkshire Hathaway that are worth buying and holding for the long term.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy for When the Next Market Crash Comes

    As the S&P 500 index hovers near the 4,700 level, some investors might think that the early downturn at the start of 2022 was enough to position the market for its next leg up. While the 2020 drop qualified as a bear market, it came under unusual circumstances and was notably short by historical standards. While one can never predict the next one, bear markets occur every 3.6 years, on average, so it would seem prudent to think about how to plan for that next one.