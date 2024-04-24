Software company Oracle to move world headquarters from Austin to Nashville

Software giant Oracle is set to move its world headquarters from Austin to Nashville in a bid to seize the Tennessee capital's budding health care sector, co-founder Larry Ellison announced at the company’s health care summit Tuesday.

During a conversation with former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, Ellison said the world's second-largest tech company is developing a health campus in Nashville that will “ultimately be our world headquarters," according to reporting by Bloomberg.

The move comes after Oracle moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin in 2020.

Oracle did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

