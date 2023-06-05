Software Configuration Error at Grail Causes Cancer Misdiagnosis Scare; Could It Impact Illumina's Acquisition Plans?

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • Illumina Inc's (NASDAQ: ILMNGrail Inc acquisition is reportedly in more hot water when Grail mistakenly sent form letters to 400 patients, suggesting they may have developed cancer.

  • Galleri, the company's primary blood test for cancer diagnosis, is designed to detect more than 50 different malignancies even before symptoms appear.

  • Related: FTC Orders Illumina To Divest Grail, Mounts Pressure On Company Amid Proxy Fight With Icahn.

  • Grail sells Galleri at about $950 per test and markets it to insurers and large employers.

  • According to an internal company document seen by the Financial Times, 408 patients were incorrectly told they had a signal in their blood suggesting they could have cancer.

  • Grail said the letters were sent "in error" by its telemedicine provider PWNHealth and that its staff had contacted affected customers to reassure them their test results were wrong.

  • MassMutual, a U.S.-based life assurer, said a "small number" of its policyholders had been affected and that it had "paused" its pilot.

  • Principal, another U.S.-based life assurer, said it was reviewing its relationship with Grail following the incident.

  • "The incorrect letter from PWNHealth was inadvertently triggered by its software configuration issue, which has now been disabled," they added.

  • Price Action: ILMN shares closed at $207.31 on Friday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Software Configuration Error at Grail Causes Cancer Misdiagnosis Scare; Could It Impact Illumina's Acquisition Plans? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.