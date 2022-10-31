U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Software-Defined Compute Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 Bn, Global Internet Services and Infrastructure Market Considered as Parent Market 2022-2026 - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-defined compute market has been categorized as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies that provide services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, which include data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. Growth in the global Internet services and infrastructure market will be driven by planned expansion by hyperscalers; increasing adoption of cloud computing; and IoT, AI, and big data-ready infrastructure. Some of the key issues faced by the global Internet services and infrastructure market include time to market and high initial costs for setting up data centers, managing information security issues, regulatory hurdles while constructing data centers, and Increasing power consumption.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026

The software-defined compute market size is expected to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our software-defined compute market report covers the following areas:

The extended partnerships, strategic relationships, and M&A are notably driving the software-defined compute market growth. However, factors such as security challenges may hinder market growth.

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software-defined compute market, including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Docker Inc., Datadog Inc., Dynatrace Inc., DXC Technology Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Microsoft Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Nutanix Inc., Splunk Inc., ScienceLogic Inc., and VMware Inc.

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will help the software-defined compute market grow during the next five years

  • Approximation of the software-defined compute the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the global software-defined compute market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of software-defined compute market vendors

Software-Defined Compute Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.51

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Docker Inc., DXC Technology Co., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., ScienceLogic Inc., Splunk Inc., and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Cloud system software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Virtual machine software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Container infrastructure software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 VMware Inc.

11 Appendix

About Us

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-defined-compute-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-43-bn-global-internet-services-and-infrastructure-market-considered-as-parent-market-2022-2026---technavio-301662331.html

SOURCE Technavio

