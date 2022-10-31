Software-Defined Compute Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 Bn, Global Internet Services and Infrastructure Market Considered as Parent Market 2022-2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-defined compute market has been categorized as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies that provide services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, which include data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. Growth in the global Internet services and infrastructure market will be driven by planned expansion by hyperscalers; increasing adoption of cloud computing; and IoT, AI, and big data-ready infrastructure. Some of the key issues faced by the global Internet services and infrastructure market include time to market and high initial costs for setting up data centers, managing information security issues, regulatory hurdles while constructing data centers, and Increasing power consumption.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026

The software-defined compute market size is expected to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our software-defined compute market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

The extended partnerships, strategic relationships, and M&A are notably driving the software-defined compute market growth. However, factors such as security challenges may hinder market growth.

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Story continues

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software-defined compute market, including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Docker Inc., Datadog Inc., Dynatrace Inc., DXC Technology Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Microsoft Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Nutanix Inc., Splunk Inc., ScienceLogic Inc., and VMware Inc.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the software-defined compute market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the software-defined compute the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global software-defined compute market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of software-defined compute market vendors

Related Reports

Software-Defined Storage Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rise of hyper-converged technology is a key trend. Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is a software-defined, unified system that combines all the elements of a traditional data center. It avoids enterprises dependence on multiple storage, computing, and networking systems.

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Optimization of network using advanced technologies such as AI is a key trend. With the growing adoption of SD-WAN technology among enterprises, network management often poses serious constraints. Advanced technologies such as ML and AI enable enterprises to tackle this challenge effectively.

Software-Defined Compute Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Docker Inc., DXC Technology Co., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., ScienceLogic Inc., Splunk Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Cloud system software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Virtual machine software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Container infrastructure software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 VMware Inc.

11 Appendix

About Us

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-defined-compute-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-43-bn-global-internet-services-and-infrastructure-market-considered-as-parent-market-2022-2026---technavio-301662331.html

SOURCE Technavio