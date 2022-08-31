Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America, SDS Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software-defined data center (SDDC) market size is expected to grow by USD 84.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 24.31% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for software-defined data centers (SDDC) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the adoption of cloud services will facilitate the software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth in North America over the forecast period - For more Highlights on the regional segment: Grab a Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the software-defined data center (SDDC) market by Component (SDS, SDN, and SDC) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment

The software-defined data center (SDDC) market share growth by the SDS segment will be significant for revenue generation,

SDS solutions address the challenges involved in traditional storage systems by eliminating the dependency on storage hardware.

The entire storage system is managed and controlled via software in SDS without depending on the underlying hardware. Thus, it overcomes complexities in storage and vendor lock-in issues. Also, SDS solutions enable enterprises to utilize the existing storage systems and offer simplified data management, transparency in storage availability, and scalability. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: Major Driver

The demand for data center modernization is one of the key drivers supporting the software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth.

The use of AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) generates huge volumes of data that require efficient computing, storage, and network infrastructures. SDDC solutions are designed to handle heavy workloads by dynamic workload allocation to compute, storage, and network resources.

Vendors in the SDDC market offer SSDC solutions to enterprises across industry verticals as per the business requirements. Some of the enterprises which adopted SDDC solutions include NIGAY SAS (Nigay), one of the leaders in caramel production, which faced challenges to scale storage, network, and computing capacities. It opted for VMware's SDDC solutions, i.e., vSphere for computing, vSAN for storage, and NSX for networking. The new solution from VMware enabled Nigay to overcome downtime challenges, enhance flexibility, and optimize hardware resources. Therefore, the global SDDC market is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period, fueled by the enterprises' willingness to modernize their data centers because of the surge in the adoption of new technologies such as big data analytics and the shift towards digital transformation.

Story continues

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market: Major Trend

Implementation of AI in data centers is a major trend supporting the software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth.

The energy efficiency of data centers is being improved by applying AI, which can compute servers' performance, power systems, and cooling systems. It enables faster decision-making and efficiency and provides data insights into the functions of internal systems.

Datacenter service providers are using AI in data center automation software to eliminate human resources and facilitate energy-efficient operations. Adopting AI in data center automation processes also facilitates the energy cooling process, with supervised control over mechanical cooling. This is done by making changes to the cooling process and allowing effective use of power in the overall data center process. Significantly, the use of AI aims to increase performance and reduce downtime and human errors. Such factors will propel the demand for the global SDDC market during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario provided in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 84.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

