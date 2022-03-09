U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size to grow by USD 84.59 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software-defined data center (SDDC) market potential growth difference will be USD 84.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 24.31% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To unlock more information on CAGR and YOY, Read Free Sample Report

The rising demand for data center modernization, surging adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, and growing popularity of cloud services will offer immense growth opportunities. The use of AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) generates huge volumes of data that require efficient compute, storage, and network infrastructures. SDDC solutions are designed to handle heavy workloads by dynamic workload allocation to compute, storage, and network resources. Vendors in the SDDC market offer SSDC solutions to enterprises across industry verticals as per the business requirements. This will drive the market.'s growth. However, cybersecurity issues is one of the factors hindering the software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity and demand for cryptocurrency increase the possibility of miners hacking into data centers.

View Report Outlook for more insights pertaining to drivers, trends, and challenges

Software-Defined Data Center Market Segment Highlights

  • Component

  • Geography

Download Sample Report to Know More about other Contributing Segments

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software-defined data center (SDDC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the major vendors of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market include Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software-defined data center (SDDC) market vendors

Related Reports:

Data Center Server Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Containerized and Modular Data Center Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 84.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 SDS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 SDN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 HP Inc.

  • 10.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 10.12 Microsoft Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-84-59-bn--17-000-technavio-reports-301498129.html

SOURCE Technavio

