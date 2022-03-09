Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size to grow by USD 84.59 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software-defined data center (SDDC) market potential growth difference will be USD 84.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 24.31% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rising demand for data center modernization, surging adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, and growing popularity of cloud services will offer immense growth opportunities. The use of AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) generates huge volumes of data that require efficient compute, storage, and network infrastructures. SDDC solutions are designed to handle heavy workloads by dynamic workload allocation to compute, storage, and network resources. Vendors in the SDDC market offer SSDC solutions to enterprises across industry verticals as per the business requirements. This will drive the market.'s growth. However, cybersecurity issues is one of the factors hindering the software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity and demand for cryptocurrency increase the possibility of miners hacking into data centers.

Software-Defined Data Center Market Segment Highlights

Component

Geography

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software-defined data center (SDDC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the major vendors of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market include Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software-defined data center (SDDC) market vendors

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 84.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

