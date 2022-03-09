Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size to grow by USD 84.59 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software-defined data center (SDDC) market potential growth difference will be USD 84.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 24.31% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for data center modernization, surging adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, and growing popularity of cloud services will offer immense growth opportunities. The use of AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) generates huge volumes of data that require efficient compute, storage, and network infrastructures. SDDC solutions are designed to handle heavy workloads by dynamic workload allocation to compute, storage, and network resources. Vendors in the SDDC market offer SSDC solutions to enterprises across industry verticals as per the business requirements. This will drive the market.'s growth. However, cybersecurity issues is one of the factors hindering the software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity and demand for cryptocurrency increase the possibility of miners hacking into data centers.
Software-Defined Data Center Market Segment Highlights
Component
Geography
Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software-defined data center (SDDC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the major vendors of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market include Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market industry analysis
Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist software-defined data center (SDDC) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software-defined data center (SDDC) market vendors
Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 84.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
22.25
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Component
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Component
5.3 SDS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 SDN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Component
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.
10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.
10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.
10.7 Hitachi Ltd.
10.8 HP Inc.
10.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
10.10 International Business Machines Corp.
10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.
10.12 Microsoft Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
