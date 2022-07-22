Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size to Grow by USD 84.59 billion, Demand for Data Center Modernization to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software-defined data center (SDDC) solutions enable enterprises to increase the efficiency, agility, flexibility, scalability, and management of data centers. In addition, they eliminate the dependency on hardware and reduce the overall expenses of enterprises. Furthermore, SDDC solutions are equipped with enhanced security features to ensure data security.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market by Component (SDS, SDN, and SDC) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the software-defined data center (SDDC) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 84.59 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The demand for data center modernization is driving the growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market. The use of AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) leads to the generation of large volumes of data, which need efficient computing, storage, and network infrastructures. Enterprises adopt SDDC solutions according to their business requirements. Therefore, the demand for SDDC is expected to increase during the forecast period, fueled by the modernization of data centers by enterprises.

Market Challenge: Cybersecurity issues are challenging the growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market. Incidents of hacking of data centers are increasing. Some of these attacks are distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks, wherein hackers continuously flood requests to servers, which make data center resources unavailable to end-users. Such factors directly impact business continuity, which can hinder the growth of the global SDDC market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The software-defined data center (SDDC) market report is segmented by component (SDS, SDN, and SDC) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the software-defined data center (SDDC) market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Arista Networks Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

DataCore Software Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

EQT AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Nutanix Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Scality Inc.

Vendor Landscape

The software-defined data center (SDDC) market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M&A, market expansion activities, and investments in market growth opportunities to compete in the market. Established players, such as Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Citrix Systems Inc., together capture the largest share of the global market.

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 84.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 SDS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 SDN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 HP Inc.

10.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

10.12 Microsoft Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

