Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Size to Grow by USD 14.65 Bn | 57% of the growth to be originated from North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market will witness a YOY growth of 35.55% in 2022 at a CAGR of 36.37% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is the increase in network attacks across the globe owing to the growing use IoTs and cloud computing.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The software-defined perimeter (SDP) market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:

  • Deployment - On-premises and cloud

  • Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Akamai Technologies Inc.

  • Appgate

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • CERTES NETWORKS INC.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • DH2i Co.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • IllumioÂ Inc.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Ivanti Inc.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Okta Inc.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • Perimeter 81 Ltd.

  • Safe-T

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Cato Networks Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 57 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for software-defined perimeter (SDP) are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Over the forecast period, the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market in North America will benefit from a significant increase in demand for 5G-enabled Internet of things (IoT) solutions and demand for high connectivity with low latency from industries such as content and digital media, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The on-premises segment's share of the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market will expand significantly. Customization and the enhanced data security afforded by the on-premises deployment option (due to the lack of third-party intervention) are two elements that will propel this market forward in the next years.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Dynamics:

The rise in network attacks throughout the globe as a result of the growing use of IoT and cloud computing is one of the primary factors driving the global software-defined perimeter market growth. Another market trend that is predicted to favorably impact the industry in the projected future is the rise of BYOD for professional work. The danger of open-source software-defined perimeter (SDP) solutions, on the other hand, is one of the major hurdles to the worldwide software-defined perimeter (SDP) market's growth.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Video Managed Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Compensation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software-defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 14.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

35.55

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Akamai Technologies Inc., Appgate, Broadcom Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DH2i Co., Fortinet Inc., IllumioÂ Inc., Intel Corp., Ivanti Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Okta Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Perimeter 81 Ltd., Safe-T, Verizon Communications Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cato Networks Ltd.

  • 10.4 CERTES NETWORKS INC.

  • 10.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.9 Fortinet Inc.

  • 10.10 Intel Corp.

  • 10.11 Juniper Networks Inc.

  • 10.12 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-defined-perimeter-sdp-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-65-bn--57-of-the-growth-to-be-originated-from-north-america--technavio-301541731.html

SOURCE Technavio

