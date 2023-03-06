U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Software Defined Radio Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$ 19.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2% | Research by SNS Insider

SNS Insider pvt ltd
·5 min read
SNS Insider pvt ltd
SNS Insider pvt ltd

As per the SNS Insider Research, The Rising Demand for More Efficient and Reliable Communication Systems across Various Industries to Drive Market Growth.

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Defined Radio Market Overview:

SNS Insider reports stated that the size of Software Defined Radio Market was assessed at USD 13.05 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the projected period of 2023-2030, ultimately reaching a valuation of USD 19.58 billion.

The demand for software defined radio market is on the rise due to a variety of factors. One major driver is an increase in defense spending, as governments seek to improve their defense communication systems. In addition to its use in defence, SDR is also widely utilized in space communication. SDR technology enables satellite operators to optimize their satellite performance, improve data transmission rates, and operate across a wide range of frequency bands. With the increasing demand for faster and more reliable communication systems, many telecommunications providers are turning to SDR as a means of improving their networks.

Request a Sample Report of Software Defined Radio Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1675

(For more information mail us at info@snsinsider.com)

Software Defined Radio Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

US$ 13.05 Billion

US$ 19.58 Billion

CAGR

CAGR of 5.2% From 2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Historical Data

2020-2021

Key Market Segments

• By Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF)
• By Application (Defense, Commercial)
• By Type (General Purpose Radios, Cognitive/Intelligent Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio)
• By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space)
• By Component (Transmitter, Receiver, Software, Auxiliary System)

Key Regional Coverage

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe
(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,
Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,
China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The
Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,
Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Major Trends Observed for Software Defined Radio Market:

  • The use of software defined radios (SDRs) in both military and commercial applications has been growing in recent years, with the land platform category being a key area of focus. The land sector includes the use of SDRs in military vehicles, as well as in cellular sites, and is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

  • The software segment of the SDR market is expected to develop at a CAGR than other segments. This is due to the increasing demand for software-based solutions that can provide greater interoperability and flexibility in SDR systems.

  • The North American region is expected to be the largest market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) due to various factors. The United States, in particular, has a significant military presence and has invested heavily in modernizing its defense communication systems, driving demand for SDR technologies.

Major Key Company profiles are Included in this Report are:

General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales, Leonardo Company, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and other player's analysis are covered in this report.

Impact of recession on Software Defined Radio Market:

During a recession, businesses and consumers tend to reduce their spending, leading to a decrease in demand for products and services. This can affect the SDR market as companies may have less money to invest in new technology or upgrades to their existing systems. However, there are also potential opportunities for the SDR market during a recession. As companies and governments look to cut costs, they may turn to SDR as a cost-effective alternative to traditional radio systems.

Do you have any specific queries related to this research? Ask Your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1675

Key Developments Related to Software Defined Radio Market

  • VMware, Inc. has partnered with Samsung to expand their collaboration for the development of the next-generation RAN solutions. The result of this collaboration is the integration of Samsung's virtualized RAN solutions, which are O-RAN compliant, and VMware Telco Cloud Platform as part of the DISH Wireless 5G network buildout. The collaboration brings together the power of software-defined, open interfaces, and scalable virtualization, all running in a cloud-native architecture.

  • BeetleSat, formerly known as NSLComm, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the satellite communication industry. They have successfully deployed their lightweight, expandable antenna from a 6U CubeSat in orbit, making it the first of its kind in the industry. This marks a significant achievement in the development of the BeetleSat constellation and proves the viability of their proprietary technology.

Software Defined Radio Market Segmentation is Listed Below:

Segment by Frequency Band

  • HF

  • VHF

  • UHF

Segment by Application

  • Defense

  • Commercial

Segment by Type

  • General Purpose Radios

  • Cognitive/Intelligent Radio

  • Terrestrial Trunked Radio

Segment by Platform

  • Land

  • Airborne

  • Naval

  • Space

Segment by Component

  • Transmitter

  • Receiver

  • Software

  • Auxiliary System

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7.  PEST Analysis

8. Software Defined Radio Market, By Frequency Band

9. Software Defined Radio Market, By Application

10. Software Defined Radio Market, By Type

11. Software Defined Radio Market, By Platform

12. Software Defined Radio Market, By Component

13. Regional Analysis

14 Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Conclusion

Buy Enterprise PDF of Software Defined Radio Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1675

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy info@snsinsider.com Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)


