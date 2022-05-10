Software-Defined Storage Market: Segmentation by End-user (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) --Forecast till 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Software-Defined Storage Market share is expected to increase by USD 44.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.69%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-Defined Storage Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The software-defined storage market research report extensively covers software-defined storage market segmentation by:

End-user - BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, and Others

Geography - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Software-Defined Storage Market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market within the Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Software-Defined Storage Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The Software-Defined Storage Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Software-Defined Storage Market, including some of the vendors such as Avaya Holdings Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. among others.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Software-Defined Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers software defined storage that includes open compute project foundation, Broadview, open daylight, open networking foundation that uses software-based controllers or application programming interfaces to communicate with underlying hardware infrastructure and direct traffic on a network.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers software defined storage that includes cisco software defined storage solutions such as cloud-like scalability, lower storage costs, proven compatibility.

Citrix Systems Inc. - The company offers software defined storage that includes storage virtualization software which is used to abstract information about all of the storage hardware resources on storage area networks.

Key Market Dynamics-

Software-Defined Storage Market Key Drivers:

Cloud computing is the technique of storing, processing, distributing, and managing data through a network of remote computers housed on the Internet rather than on a local server or a personal computer. Organizations can save more than 35% of their annual operating costs by implementing cloud services. The other factor is all of the functional capabilities that improve an organization's business performance.

Software-Defined Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 44.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Avaya Holdings Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Citrix Systems Inc.

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 NetApp Inc.

10.12 Oracle Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

