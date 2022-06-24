Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by End-user (service providers and enterprise customers) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026

Optimization of network using advanced technologies such as AI will be one of the key trends in the SD-WAN Market growth during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SD-WAN Market is a part of the global internet services and infrastructure industry categorized by Technavio. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the SD-WAN market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The SD-WAN Market value is set to grow by USD 9.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 30.07% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market is segmented by end-user (service providers and enterprise customers) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

Software-defined Wide Area Network Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.99 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 29.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 76% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Communications Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Story continues

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments End-user Service providers and Enterprise customers Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market?

The rising demand for cloud solutions is one of the key drivers supporting the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market growth. The demand for cloud solutions has grown significantly over the past few years. A major portion of this demand is generated by enterprises and service providers that are looking to shift their on-premise data center workloads to the cloud to improve their scalability, efficiency, and agility and reduce CAPEX and OPEX. However, the inadequate WAN capacity of such enterprises does not support such transition and results in network reliability issues, latency issues, and network congestion. As cloud-based SD-WAN overcomes such challenges, its demand is expected to increase during the forecast period with the rise in the adoption of cloud solutions.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market?

Optimization of network using advanced technologies such as AI is one of the key software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market trends that is contributing to the market growth. With the growing adoption of SD-WAN technology among enterprises, network management often poses serious constraints. Advanced technologies such as ML and AI enable enterprises to tackle this challenge effectively. AI applications in IT operations such as configuration management and root cause analysis (RCA) are gaining significant importance. Some key benefits of AI in SD-WAN solutions include automation of key tasks like event correlation, fault detection, fault isolation and remediation, effective bandwidth utilization, and others. Such advantages encourage vendors to incorporate AI and ML capabilities into their SD-WAN solutions. This, in turn, will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market?

The market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Communications Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing technological innovations and the number of mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

