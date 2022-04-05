U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

Software Development Tool Xojo Adds iOS On-Device Debugging, 220+ General Improvements With 'Xojo 2022 Release 1'

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo is a rapid application development environment for the desktop, web, iOS and Raspberry Pi that includes a drag-and-drop GUI builder, compiler, debugger and the powerful Xojo programming language. Desktop development with Xojo is cross-platform, so you can develop for macOS, Windows and Linux from your preferred platform. Xojo has been in development for more than 20 years and is used globally by professional developers, citizen developers, hobbyists and students.

Xojo Programming Language and Integrated Development Environment
Xojo Programming Language and Integrated Development Environment

Xojo Inc, has announced that Xojo 2022 Release 1 is now available and adds exciting new features, including the ability to debug iOS apps directly on-device. Additionally, a number of improvements have been added to Xojo's PDF support, such as Brush support, high quality report output and signing PDFs with Digital Certificates.

"As we have been doing since 1996, we continue to refine and improve Xojo while keeping it modern by adding new features that developers need to maximize productivity and stay competitive in a cross-platform marketplace," commented Geoff Perlman, Xojo's Founder and CEO. "Adding the ability to debug iOS devices directly on-device lets developers get a sense of their applications' performance in real world situations, ensuring they are putting out the best quality apps."

Xojo 2022 Release 1 includes:

  • iOS on-device debugging - In addition to testing your apps in the iOS Simulator, you can now debug them directly on your iOS devices

  • All-new documentation - The Xojo documentation is available both in the Xojo IDE and on the web: https://documentation.xojo.com

  • General build process improvements with better messaging, a macOS Code-Signing step and IDE Build Script processing

  • General IDE performance improvements

  • Better debugging experience on Apple Silicon Macs

  • Additional PDF improvements

  • Over 110 bug fixes

Availability

Xojo is free to use for learning and development. A license is required to build your applications. Pricing begins at $149 for building for a single desktop platform. Building cross-platform desktop, iOS or web applications is $399. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus packages are available from $799 and up, offering increased support and resources for professional developers.

Xojo 2022 Release 1 is available at https://www.xojo.com/download. For more details on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-development-tool-xojo-adds-ios-on-device-debugging-220-general-improvements-with-xojo-2022-release-1-301518138.html

SOURCE Xojo, Inc.

