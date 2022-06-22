U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.15
    +18.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,621.65
    +91.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,172.00
    +102.70 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.54
    +2.51 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.51
    -5.01 (-4.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.23 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    +0.0060 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1490
    -0.1580 (-4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8270
    -0.8300 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,818.15
    -761.83 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.41
    +8.33 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.67
    -47.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Software DevOps platform Gearset raises $55M

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Gearset, a tooling provider for Salesforce software, today announced that it raised $55 million in a funding tranche led by Silversmith Capital Partners. Co-founder and CEO Kevin Boyle said that the new money will be put toward expanding Gearset’s product offering, growing its sales and marketing functions, and scaling the team across the U.S. and U.K.

Gearset was founded in 2015 by Boyle and Matt Dickens, two software engineers who'd spend the better part of their careers building DevOps solutions at companies including EA, Red Gate Software, and HP. ("DevOps," here, refers to the set of practices and tools that automate and integrate software development processes between engineering and IT teams.) According to Boyle, they realized there was an opportunity to improve the tooling in the Salesforce ecosystem, which led them to found Gearset.

"Enterprises invest in Salesforce because it can so easily be adapted to meet exact business requirements ... [b]ut their teams building on the platform find it hard to deliver business-critical applications and improvements in a way that's timely, secure, or sustainable," Boyle told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Large enterprises, in particular, typically struggle to keep on top of multiple workstreams, disparate approaches to Salesforce development across the business, and countless development environments that may contain business data. Governance becomes a significant challenge."

To Boyle's point, Salesforce has hundreds of metadata types and settings to wrangle. And dependency issues between different Salesforce software component types can crop up.

Gearset
Gearset

Image Credits: Gearset

Gearset's solution is a set of tools for deploying and maintaining Salesforce software across an organization. The platform can automatically recommend fixes to packages, for example, and backup and restore data as well as compare changes to metadata. Garset also offers visualizations of a company's software release pipelines, including "live status" insights and branching options.

Gearset can be used as a standalone platform or integrated with existing tools and processes. From a dashboard, developers can deploy changes to Salesforce environments, configure automated pipelines to deliver updates, and view an audit history of all deployed changes.

"The concept of modern DevOps is nascent in the Salesforce community, so Gearset focuses on providing both the solution and the training to help everyone in the ecosystem understand best practices and implement them within their organizations," Boyle added. "By adopting Gearset and implementing DevOps, the enterprise's Salesforce team can release work to the business sooner, incorporating continuous feedback and allowing the business to move with agility. DevOps is also a much more robust approach that dramatically improves visibility of the release pipeline and secures the business's Salesforce investment."

Gearset isn't first to market with a service for "Salesforce DevOps." Competitors include Copado, Fiosum, OwnBackup, and AutoRabit. But Boyle says that demand for Gearset "shows no signs of slowing down" given that the market for Salesforce DevOps platforms is tied to Salesforce's growth, which remains strong. By one estimate, Salesforce had a 32.2% share of the customer relationship management software market in 2021. 

"Gearset is fast approaching 2,000 customers [including] McKesson, Accenture, IBM, Sage, Intercom, Johnson & Johnson, Veolia, Zillow, Sonos, and Tripadvisor," Boyle said. "Gearset’s annual recurring revenue is more than $25 million and the company is profitable. [We've been] bootstrapped to date; this is our first institutional round."

Gearset, which is based in Cambridge, aims to grow its 150-employee workforce to 220 by the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks Trouncing S&P 500 Wins Them Fans at Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s private banking business expects to upgrade its view on Chinese stocks in coming months as it sees US inflation peaking and calm returning to global markets.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge With All

  • Fintech infrastructure startup Prime Trust raises $100M to add IRAs, crypto staking

    There's been a massive proliferation of fintech services in the past few years, during which fintech companies competed to develop new products more quickly than their competitors. Crypto custody and fintech infrastructure startup Prime Trust is positioning itself to do just that, and the company has just raised over $100 million in fresh funding to add new products to its existing suite, its CFO Rodrigo Vicuna told TechCrunch. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company's latest round is a Series B featuring a mix of existing and new investors including FIS, Fin Capital, Mercato Partners, Kraken Ventures, Commerce Ventures, William Blair & Company, Decasonic, University Growth Fund, Gaingels, GateCap Ventures and Seven Peaks Ventures, the company said.

  • Robinhood Transforms From High Flyer to Dicey Value Stock in Less Than a Year

    After debuting with much fanfare last July, the former market darling now is languishing in value territory.

  • Veteran strategist is betting the market will avoid a recession—and rally a whopping 40% by year-end

    Oppenheimer & Co chief investment strategist predicts the market will not only avoid a recession but will rally 40% from where it currently stands.

  • EBay Acquires NFT Marketplace KnownOrigin for Undisclosed Amount

    E-commerce giant eBay has acquired British-based NFT marketplace KnownOrigin for an undisclosed fee.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • BlackBerry Software Is Now Embedded In Over 215 Million Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bond

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple

    Meta, Microsoft and other tech giants racing to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster development of industry standards that would make the companies' nascent digital worlds compatible with each other. Participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum include many of the biggest companies working in the space, from chip makers to gaming companies, as well as established standards-setting bodies like the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the group said in an statement announcing its creation on Tuesday. Conspicuously missing from the member list for now however is Apple, which analysts expect to become a dominant player in the metaverse race once it introduces a mixed reality headset this year or next.

  • Ford sees 'significant' job cuts as it picks Spain for EV production

    Ford said on Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles (EV) in Spain later this decade but that would imply "significant" job cuts at its Spanish factory and another one in Germany amid its ambitious electrification push in Europe. The carmaker said in a statement it had chosen its plant in Valencia as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation EV architecture. The other contender for the project was Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which will continue to produce its Focus passenger car.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Apple Isn’t Priced for a Recession

    The company’s stock is battered but it has still outperformed the shares of many tech peers even as consumer spending looks poised to decline.

  • Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro Review: The Super Speedy M2 Chip in a Classic Build

    This laptop sports the now classic design language that Apple initially ushered in back in 2016, but it's souped up on the inside with the brand-new M2 chip. It's Apple's second-generation in-house-made chip for a Mac, and it's been refreshing in my use as my primary device for the past week. It doesn't have a redesign like the arriving July 2022 MacBook Air, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still something to be excited about in 2022.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • Oil slumps over 6% as Biden set to cut fuel costs for drivers

    (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers and amid concerns over a potential economic recession after recent central bank rate hikes, which also weighed on equities. Brent crude futures were down $7.49, or 6.5%, by 1313 GMT at $107.16 a barrel, their biggest fall in percentage terms in three months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell $7.74, or 7.1%, to $101.78, its biggest daily drop in percentage terms since March 9.

  • Amazon Senior Black Executives Are Leaving E-Commerce Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Amazon.com Inc.’s top Black executives are leaving amid a management shakeup as Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy puts his stamp on the company about a year into his tenure.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Surge Wit