Software as a Medical Device Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for SaMD Application in Accurate Diagnosis Bolsters Growth

The report provides an overview of the software as a medical device market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of SaMD manufacturers and key vendors.

Increasing venture capital funding in SaMD technology, growing demand for SaMD application in accurate diagnosis, disease prevention are some of the key factors driving the growth of the SaMD market. However, cybersecurity concerns and unsettled regulatory environment across regions such as North America and Europe are hindering market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, increasing adoption of SaMD; the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT); and a rising number of SaMD start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global SaMD market has been segmented into desktops/laptops, smartphones/tablets and wearable devices.



By geography, the software as a medical device market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The North American region is currently the dominant market. The presence of major companies, robust technology infrastructure, surge in demand for digital health and high adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT and cloud-based healthcare services, are some of the key factors driving the North American market.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for software as a medical device (SaMD)

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities for SaMD products market and digital health solutions, and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for software as a medical device market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and region

Review of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the medical devices market

Market share analysis of leading medical device manufacturers, their research priorities, technology advancements, and market development strategies

Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Abbott Laboratories, Arterys, DexCom Inc. and Hyperfine Inc.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Market Outlook





Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Background

3.1 Overview

3.2 Definitions and Background

3.2.1 Difference Between Medical Device Software and Samd

3.2.2 Samd Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (Ai/Ml)

3.2.3 Examples of Software That Are Not Software as a Medical Device

3.2.4 Five Applications of Software as a Medical Device

3.3 Regulation of Software as a Medical Device (Samd)

3.3.1 Historic Foundations

3.3.2 Outlook of Regulatory Process in 2021

3.3.3 Future Scenario

3.4 International Samd Regulations

3.4.1 Samd Regulation in the Eu

3.4.2 Samd Regulation in the U.S.

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Samd: Desktops/Laptops

5.3 Samd: Smartphone/Tablets

5.4 Samd: Wearable Devices

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global Software as a Medical Device Market Size by Region

6.1.1 North America

6.1.2 Europe

6.1.3 Asia-Pacific

6.1.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Covid-19 Impact on the Samd Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Medtech Industry

7.3 Covid-19 Impact on Samd Market

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Industry Scenario

8.2 Company Shares

8.3 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Project Scope and Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Arterys

Dexcom Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hyperfine, Inc.

Icad Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Mitac International Corp.

Omega Medical Imaging LLC

Siemens Healthineers

