Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape | Xcellent Insights

Pune, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcellent Insights announces the release of the recent report "Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape". The global Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) market size was USD 1049.15 million in 2021 and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 38.78% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapid advancements in medical technology, high penetration of internet, AI, cloud computing, and smart gadgets in the healthcare sector, and rising prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Software as a medical device (SaMD) is a class of medical software used for one or more medical and non-medical purposes, without the software being a part of any hardware device. These range from software or applications intended to diagnose, treat, cure, and prevent disease. In recent years, the demand for SaMD has drastically increased with the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, rising patient admissions, and the need for advanced solutions to handle large data in all healthcare centers. SaMD software products serve different purposes which mostly include diagnosis, disease prevention, treatment, and modernizing care. In addition, it also supports sharing of health records, handling workflows, and storing huge medical data.

Factors such as growing awareness about importance of SaMD, rising geriatric population, increasing product launches, growing demand for cost-effective healthcare services, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising overall healthcare spending are expected to boost global market growth between 2023 and 2028.

However, high cost of software as a medical device, lack of cybersecurity and rising data breaching activities, low awareness about benefits of SaMD, and inadequate infrastructure and funds to deploy advanced software in many small to medium healthcare centers are some key factors that can hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) Industry Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Qualio announced the launch of Design Controls for medical devices and software as a medical device companies.

The global software as a medical device (SaMD) market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Market Segment by Type:

Cloud-based

On Premise

Software as a Medical Device (SaMD)

Screening and Diagnosis Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The screening and diagnosis segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid advancements in SaMD, rising need for identifying and diagnosis disease conditions, and high use of advanced SaMD capable of analyzing patients’ medical history and diagnostics data.

Market Segment by Application:

Screening and Diagnosis

Monitoring and Altering

Chronic Disease Management

Others

Cloud-based Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The cloud-based segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to large patient base, rising need for deploying advanced software and solutions in healthcare centers to handle huge patient and diagnostics data, and high adoption of AI, cloud computing, and cloud-based software in medium to large-scale hospitals, clinics owing to its benefits such as hassle-free scalability and flexibility, and low IT costs.

Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market is expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period attributable to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of software as a medical device across healthcare centers, rising geriatric population, and increasing number of healthcare technology-based startups in the region.

