Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to record USD 99.99 Bn growth| High growth expected in North America | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software as a service (SaaS) market size is expected to increase by USD 99.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 11.71% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers accurate predictions of the market size, current and future market scenarios, and YOY growth rates through 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get highlights on some of the important statistics in the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now

The global software as a service (SaaS) market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. The vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, In December 2019, Amazon.com Inc. partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to deliver 5G edge cloud computing.

Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE as some of the major market participants.

The augmenting use of mobile apps, rising need for API connections, and rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues associated with system integration, concerns about data security, and increasing acceptance of PaaS will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report to uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions.
Read our Free Sample Report Before Purchasing

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment

  • Geography

The public cloud segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, elasticity, and scalability are driving the growth of the segment. The segment will continue to offer several growth opportunities to market players over the forecast period.

By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 52% of the global market share. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of a large number of cloud service providers are driving the growth of the SaaS market in North America. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our software as a service (SaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software as a service (SaaS) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software as a service (SaaS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the software as a service (SaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software as a service (SaaS) market vendors

Related Reports:

Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026

Cloud Computing Market by Service and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 99.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Accenture Plc

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-as-a-service-saas-market-to-record-usd-99-99-bn-growth-high-growth-expected-in-north-america--technavio-301517993.html

SOURCE Technavio

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”