New Software Update for Sony Electronics' Xperia PRO-I Smartphone Offers New Livestreaming Capabilities

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announces new livestreaming capabilities for the Xperia PRO-I smartphone. This over-the-air (OTA) software update, available now, also delivers more shooting experiences within Videography Proi.

Xperia PRO-I's newly enabled livestreaming capabilities allow for quick and easy livestreaming directly to social streaming services from Videography Pro. It also provides the option of selecting the front camera for additional creative shooting opportunities. In addition, Videography Pro will now detect when shooting vertically with up to 120fps and livestreaming. This will automatically write this detail into the metadata of the file, which will improve the workflow when shooting and editing vertical videos for social media content.

When using Xperia PRO-I with the GP-VPT2BT shooting grip (sold separately), this update now offers the ability to instantly assign the C1 custom key directly from the application, making it easier to customize the functionality based on preferred shooting styles.

Detailed product information can be found HERE.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i This feature is subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.  Live streaming restrictions may apply.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-software-update-for-sony-electronics-xperia-pro-i-smartphone-offers-new-livestreaming-capabilities-301661942.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

