New year, new software: Woodfell Estates selects MRI Software

LONDON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodfell Estates have chosen to implement MRI Sales and Lettings to support their new agency offering with a single web-based integrated platform.

Woodfell Estates is a new entity, set to rapidly scale over the coming months. Their management team wanted to ensure they had the right systems in place to facilitate growth while providing their clients with the best possible service.

MRI Sales & Lettings will allow Woodfell Estates to do exactly this. MRI Sales and Lettings is a powerful platform catering for all areas of agency, with numerous integrations to other PropTech solutions, allowing users to build a tech stack based on industry standard technology.

David H, Director of Woodfell Estates, said: "Out of all the different software providers we explored in the market, MRI Sales & Lettings definitely stood above the rest. Through streamlined processes and their multiple integrations, we are confident that this is the supplier that will provide the greatest level of support to our new project."

Michael Connolly, Account Executive at MRI Software, said: "It has been great working with David, understanding his business needs and exploring how MRI Sales & Lettings can get the best out of his new venture. It is particularly exciting to work with a new business that has ambitions to grow, and we look forward to helping them achieve exactly that."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com/uk

