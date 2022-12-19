U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,122.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.25
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.00
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.10
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6980
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,738.73
    +15.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.92
    -20.56 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.99
    +39.87 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Sofwave Medical Announces FDA Clearance of SUPERB™ Technology For Cellulite

SofWave Medical, Ltd.
·4 min read
SofWave Medical, Ltd.
SofWave Medical, Ltd.

-  The global cellulite treatment market in 2021* was valued at more than $1 billion, and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11% through 2030
-  Blinded reviewers correctly identified 89% of the subjects’ photographs in the 68 women study post treatment

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clearance of Sofwave’s SUPERB™ technology to be used for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite.

Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Chairman & Co-Founder commented on the occasion, “We are pleased to receive FDA clearance to use the Company's proprietary SUPERB™ technology to improve the appearance of cellulite in the short term. Non-invasive treatment of cellulite is one of the most desired body treatments in medical aesthetics because of the high prevalence of cellulite in women of all ages and the lack of effective and safe solutions with no patient down-time. Sofwave has shown once again that its investment in the development of the SUPERB™ technology to treat highly prevalent aesthetic indications bears significant fruit and will support the continued rapid growth of the Company. Our disruptive SUPERB™ technology was designed to be efficient and easy to use, and the Company invests and plans to continue investing in bringing innovative solutions to the growing aesthetic technology market generating great ROI to our physician customers.”

In the clinical trials submitted to the FDA as part of the 510(k) application in support of the cellulite FDA clearance, the Company conducted a multi-site clinical study that evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the device for the non-invasive dermatological aesthetic improvement in cellulite appearance. A total of 68 women were treated at 4 sites in the United States. Eligible patients received 2 treatments (2-4 weeks apart) using SUPERB™ technology on one side (right or left) of the lateral / posterior upper thigh or buttocks. Serial clinical photographs were collected under standardized conditions before treatment (baseline) and at the 3-month follow-up visits. Photographs were assessed by blinded independent reviewers to identify pre-treatment images when compared to post treatment images and to grade the pre-treatment and post-treatment images using the Cellulite Severity Scale (CSS). Improvement was also evaluated using the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale (GAIS) and Laxity Scale (LS). Safety assessments included evaluation of adverse events via physician examination during and after the treatment.

Post-study, the blinded reviewers correctly identified the post treatment images for 89% of the subjects. No serious or unanticipated adverse event was reported during the study.

“The FDA's clearance of SUPERB™ for use in cellulite could not have come at a timelier moment,” said Lou Scafuri, Sofwave's CEO. “Our dedicated U.S. direct sales force is positioned to expand our growing presence and market share of the aesthetic medical device market in the U.S. In addition, our recent regulatory clearance in Brazil further extends our global footprint, letting us immediately launch sales in this important and sizeable market. Furthermore, our partnership in China with HTDK, one of Asia's strongest healthcare solutions providers, covers our expansion in that territory. Our focused commitment across these major markets, will go a long way towards further accelerating global sales and brand-recognition of our devices in the upcoming new year.”

In 2021, the FDA cleared additional indications for SUPERB™ technology, for lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue; which can also affect the appearance of lax tissue in the submental neck regions. In addition, the Sofwave SUPERB™ technology is also cleared by the U.S. FDA for a non-invasive dermatological aesthetic treatment to improve facial lines and wrinkles.

*Source: Grand View Research: Link

About SUPERB™
Sofwave’s state-of-the-art SUPERB™ (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam) Technology addresses the growing demand for non-invasive treatments that deliver noticeable results in non-invasive treatment of highly desired aesthetic indications. The device’s cooled transducers are directly coupled to the epidermis, creating a unique 3D array of volumetric thermal zones that deliver parallel energy simultaneously, heating precisely at the right depth in the mid-dermis. A single Sofwave treatment reduces facial wrinkles in a fast 30 to 45 minute non-invasive treatment with no interruption to a patient’s daily routine or post-treatment discomfort.

About Sofwave Medical
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue and the short term improvement in the appearance of cellulite providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors LLC
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Sources:
      1.)   Global survey from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, December 28, 2021, Link.
      2.)   American Academy of Dermatology: Annual Meeting Geographical Report 2014-2019, Link.


Recommended Stories

  • Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why

    The biotech will first need to assuage the concerns of experts by elaborating on its latest clinical trial data.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • AbbVie's Antipsychotic Drug Scores FDA Approval As Adjunct Therapy For Depression Patients

    The FDA approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Supported by clinical data demonstrating efficacy and well-established tolerability, this additional indication provides a new option for adults who have a partial response to the treatment of an antidepressant. In addition to being approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for MDD in adults, it is FDA-approved to treat adults with

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?

    The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US

  • AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its opinion on results from the Himalaya Phase 3 trial, and results from the Poseidon Phase 3 trial.

  • AstraZeneca Drug Imfinzi Fails As Monotherapy In Metastatic Lung Cancer Setting

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced topline data from the PEARL Phase 3 trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) monotherapy versus platinum-based chemotherapy (investigator's choice) as a 1st-line treatment in patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoints of improving overall survival (OS) versus platinum-based chemotherapy as a monotherapy treatment for metastatic NSCLC whose tumor cells express hig

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Vraylar Gets FDA Nod for Major Depressive Disorder

    FDA approves AbbVie's (ABBV) Vraylar (cariprazine) for its fourth indication - the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD.

  • 11 people seriously injured by turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight

    Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said.

  • Uganda lifts lockdown in Ebola epicentre

    Uganda on Saturday lifted a two-month lockdown on two districts at the epicentre of the country's Ebola epidemic, amid cautious hope that the outbreak could end soon.

  • What can parents do about RSV, hand, foot and mouth and other outbreaks at daycare? Here's what experts say

    "It feels like I'm getting a new email about an outbreak at daycare every week," one mom says. Here's what a pediatrician recommends doing.

  • How Can Tainted Spinach Cause Hallucinations?

    Delirium. Fever. Hallucinations. Not what you expect when adding baby spinach to a salad, but these are among the alarming symptoms dozens of Australians have experienced after consuming what are thought to be contaminated batches of the leafy greens. More than 100 people reported symptoms, including at least 54 who have sought medical help, after eating baby spinach that authorities believe to be tainted. Four major supermarket chains have recalled products containing the suspect spinach. Autho

  • Amid a surge in cases, China reports just two COVID deaths

    Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict "zero-COVID" approach.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Biogen Stock

    The bear market has weighed on stocks across industries this year. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) have both climbed in the double digits -- and for good reason. Which one of these top stocks represents the better bear market buy right now?

  • A Solution To Musk's Fear Of Population Collapse? Artificial Womb Facility Could Grow 30,000 Babies A Year

    Billionaire Elon Musk has frequently spoken about his concerns about underpopulation. He has mentioned that people should focus on having more babies to resolve the problem of low birth rates and population collapse. Earlier this year, Musk shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate instead of the "baby boom" expected due to people being forced to stay indoors. Now, a birthing facility could answer Musk's concerns about the world's low birth rates. The world's first arti

  • What is 'moral injury' at work?

    If you’ve ever been asked to do something you’re not comfortable with at work, you’re not alone.

  • 'I don't trust it:' Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge

    Headhunter Candice knows the COVID-19 infections engulfing Beijing and much of China will soon hit her home of Shenzhen city, but she would rather face it without a vaccine booster, saying she fears potential side effects more than the virus. The 28-year-old took two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac last year, hoping it would make travel easier, but she has since grown more sceptical, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media. Candice said she has refused to participate in recent vaccination drives organised by her local community.

  • One Million Could Die From COVID in China, New Projection Shows. Here’s What to Know

    The country of 1.4 billion has had some of the strictest COVID containment measures in place since the pandemic began

  • 'Unprecedented levels': South Shore Health sees influx of patients with early flu, RSV

    South Shore Health is grappling with lingering staffing shortages and a full emergency room as people battle a trifecta of respiratory illnesses.